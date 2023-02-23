New Heavy Sounds

01. Dirty Rotten Youth

02. Miss Revolt

03. Die For Vietnam

04. Друг

05. It's A Joke

06. Go Your Way

07. Kill The Traitors

08. Расцарапаю Ебало

09. Would You Marry Me?

If your country was being bombed by an aging psychopath, you might make music that sounded something like DEATH PILL. An all-girl punk rock battering squad from Ukraine, they have a sound that is often death metal-heavy and as hard as concrete. If you like music that sounds utterly pissed off, this should be mandatory listening.

Sounding not unlike THE EXPLOITED in their imperious "Beat The Bastards" pomp, DEATH PILL take off at a brutal pace and spend the next 23 minutes sounding snottier and more obnoxious than any comparable band in recent memory. Three chords, full-bore demonic vocals and the momentum of a freight train: songs like "Dirty Rotten Youth", "Miss Revolt" and "Die For Vietnam" whizz past, verbal bullets flying and thrashy double-kicks hammering the point home, like the missing link between BIKINI KILL and SODOM.

Elsewhere, "Друг" adds some angelic melodies to what is, in every other respect, an absolutely vicious kicking. "It's A Joke" and "Go Your Way" go full pelt, with shrill post-punk yelping and hints of spiky melody, while "Kill The Traitors" is barbaric, crossover thrash with a charred, blackened edge. The snot-encrusted sniper shot of "Расцарапаю Ебало" and the sardonic buzzsaw-pop of "Would You Marry Me?" complete the picture.

There is a joyful defiance driving this band: a sense that making a horrible noise and venting a spleen or two can only be a positive thing, even in the midst of war. DEATH PILL fucking rule. Putin can go fuck a horse. Glory to Ukraine!