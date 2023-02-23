  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DEATH PILL

Death Pill

New Heavy Sounds
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Dirty Rotten Youth
02. Miss Revolt
03. Die For Vietnam
04. Друг
05. It's A Joke
06. Go Your Way
07. Kill The Traitors
08. Расцарапаю Ебало
09. Would You Marry Me?

If your country was being bombed by an aging psychopath, you might make music that sounded something like DEATH PILL. An all-girl punk rock battering squad from Ukraine, they have a sound that is often death metal-heavy and as hard as concrete. If you like music that sounds utterly pissed off, this should be mandatory listening.

Sounding not unlike THE EXPLOITED in their imperious "Beat The Bastards" pomp, DEATH PILL take off at a brutal pace and spend the next 23 minutes sounding snottier and more obnoxious than any comparable band in recent memory. Three chords, full-bore demonic vocals and the momentum of a freight train: songs like "Dirty Rotten Youth", "Miss Revolt" and "Die For Vietnam" whizz past, verbal bullets flying and thrashy double-kicks hammering the point home, like the missing link between BIKINI KILL and SODOM.

Elsewhere, "Друг" adds some angelic melodies to what is, in every other respect, an absolutely vicious kicking. "It's A Joke" and "Go Your Way" go full pelt, with shrill post-punk yelping and hints of spiky melody, while "Kill The Traitors" is barbaric, crossover thrash with a charred, blackened edge. The snot-encrusted sniper shot of "Расцарапаю Ебало" and the sardonic buzzsaw-pop of "Would You Marry Me?" complete the picture.

There is a joyful defiance driving this band: a sense that making a horrible noise and venting a spleen or two can only be a positive thing, even in the midst of war. DEATH PILL fucking rule. Putin can go fuck a horse. Glory to Ukraine!

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).