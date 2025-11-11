Selfmadegod

01. Plague their souls

02. Retribution and flames

03. Freedom crucified

04. A savage evangelization

05. God, transcendental killer

06. Obsidian and steel

07. Kill the offspring of Eve

08. The infinity

09. Execration

The quest to become the most intense band has been around for ages, whether we are speaking of metal, punk, hardcore, electronic noise or everything in between and beyond. BLACK SABBATH was overwhelming in its day. Those Birmingham beasts had the intention to scare and push the envelope, an impulse that's bled through everyone from VENOM and NAPALM DEATH to MARDUK and DEIPHAGO. Many a garage band made of acne-afflicted, dorky teens will harbor this initial intent. Eventually, though, the majority of these ceilings are met, limited by artists' capabilities and creativity.

Italy's BLOODTRUTH has been hacking at the corpse since 2009 initially a side project of FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE. The Italians' efforts to expand boundaries that once included their characteristic Gregorian chants have now become a thing of the past in favor of a relentless, well-rounded attack. "Execration", their third LP, offers nine songs of modern tech-inclined brutal death metal that's unyielding in a way that's straightforward and immediately perceived. This level of composition is simply brilliant without betraying artistic integrity. It's just ridiculously good.

Familiar reference points and influences are evident. "The Infinity" is clearly one of the album's crown jewels, jogging with mid-paced menace in the vein of MORBID ANGEL's classic Steve Tucker-era "Gateways to Annihilation". The song builds with a militant march that finally reaches a summit of manic rage that's deliciously over-the-top and dramatic. Similarities to another giant in the genre are painfully obvious. Shards of CANNIBAL CORPSE stab through the entire release, notably via Luis Bejarano Cuentas Maggio's incredible vocals, which bring Corpsegrinder to mind as far as cadence, regarding both low-pitched growls and high-pitched screaming, as well as his rapid delivery of lyrics on belligerent tracks like "God, transcendental killer".

And as far as message goes, unlike many brutal DM bands who quite often don't have actual lyrics, BLOODTRUTH has always been geared toward the thinking man with focus on philosophy and history amidst an anti-religious backdrop. With "Execration", Luis spits venomous tales regarding lofty topics like the inquisition and evangelization of Indians by Christian conquistadores. "A savage evangelization" champions this theme with winding, spiraling fury that's as catchy as it is ravenous and unhinged, a masterful balance of order and chaos.

BLOODTRUTH stands in stark contrast to the ocean of brutal death metal bands who try to outdo one another in terms of technicality and heft. This is especially worthy of note since they can easily outperform 99 percent of those who do attempt to be the fastest, heaviest or most brutal. In an age where BDM has lost its sting, acts like FLESH HOARDER and BLOODTRUTH retain that element of youthful competitiveness while carving their own path that's interesting, exciting and worth replaying repeatedly. "Execration" is a perfect example of what modern brutal technical death metal should be.