"Eye For An Eye..." and "...'Till The World's Blind"

Century Media

Eye for an Eye...

1. Sleeping with the Enemy

2. Bottom of a Bottle

3. Yorktown

4. Dreaming in Color

5. Last Dance

6. It's Killin' Time, Baby! (ft. Craig Mabbitt of Escape The Fate)

7. Sleeping with the Enemy (ft. Andy James of Five Finger Death Punch) (Radio Edit)

...'Till the World's Blind

1. DARN THAT NIGHTMARE

2. RED THUNDER

3. BACKSTREETS OF TENNESSEE

4. WRONG END OF THE KNIFE

5. LAST DECEMBER

6. BEAVER CAGE

7. BEST FRIEND

8. I FELL ASLEEP AT THE TABLE

9. THIS IS THE PART (ft. Chad Gray)

10. SPITTIN' TEETH

11. KING PIN

12. THE DEVIL CUT ME OFF

13. 'TIL THE WORLD'S BLIND

14. DON'T TOUCH MY POLE

BUTCHER BABIES often get attention for the model-worthy looks of vocalists Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey over their music. But, as they've consistently played shows around the world and released new material, the band has earned the cred of being about more than image. Now, BUTCHER BABIES are doing a truly serious band move: releasing a double album. It's an ambitious project bringing together seven new tracks on "Eye for an Eye..." and 14 on "...'Till the World's Blind".

BUTCHER BABIES' 2017 studio set, "Lilith", marked their heaviest, most unique album to date. This double set follows that trend, especially when it comes to having a varied sound. Listening though, the two new albums have very different vibes. That makes sense, as they recorded the albums in two very different settings, with "Eye for an Eye…" shaped in an Arizona desert and "...'Til The World's Blind" recorded amid a cold winter in Midland, Michigan.

Of the two records, "Eye for an Eye…" should be the most familiar to BUTCHER BABIES fans, as the album features the band's trademark metalcore sound. The record contains the group's previously released singles, the pop-metal "Sleeping with the Enemy", the hard rock anthem "Bottom of a Bottle" and the scream-filled "Yorktown". In addition, "Eye for an Eye…" includes a new version of "Sleeping with the Enemy" featuring Five Finger Death Punch's Andy James and "It's Killin' Time, Baby!" featuring ESCAPE THE FATE's Craig Mabbitt.

"...'Til The World's Blind" starts with the experimental "DARN THAT NIGHTMARE ", which sounds like a 1920's swing, speakeasy tune. That doesn't last long, though, as classic BUTCHER BABIES kicks in on "RED THUNDER" and "BACKSTREETS OF TENNESSEE ", both of which feature the band's trademark growling vocals and abrasive riffing. This album shines most when BUTCHER BABIES mix their screaming with clean singing in the choruses, as they do on the triumphant "WRONG END OF THE KNIFE ". Another highlight is the stripped down "LAST DECEMBER ", which highlights Shepherd and Harvey's clean singing and unique melodies, as well as an '80s-pop guitar solo from guitarist Henry Flury.

"BEAVER CAGE" is super nu-metal, with bits of near-rapping spliced between cutting guitars and rhythms. "THIS IS THE PART" is a refreshing addition to the album, offering a breakup song with soft, pretty vocals and a guest appearance from MUDVAYNE's Chad Gray. Elsewhere, "BEST FRIEND" and "I FELL ASLEEP AT THE TABLE" mark some of BUTCHER BABIES' heaviest songs.

BUTCHER BABIES really do step outside the box on "Eye for an Eye..." and "...'Till the World's Blind", with songs that go beyond their known heavy metal sound. At times, it sounds a bit forced, but there's something to admire about a metal band with enough guts to put a speakeasy tune on their new album. For the doubters, "Eye for an Eye..." and "...'Till the World's Blind" are here to prove that BUTCHER BABIES are a serious endeavor looking to take things to the next level.