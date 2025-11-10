Solid State

01. That Same Place

02. Where The Flowers Never Grow

03. Everybody Knows

04. So Low

05. For You

06. All Out

07. Ritual

08. When You're Gone

09. The Sky Behind The Rain

10. The Silence

11. Eyes

12. Cure Me

13. Wave

14. My Paradise

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA are one of metalcore's most enduring bands, and they're both pioneers and innovators today. Forming in 2005 in Dayton, Ohio, the band released their debut album, "Dear Love: A Beautiful Discord", in 2006. Now nearly 20 years later, they're still releasing new music that's on the cutting-edge of the post-hardcore and metalcore scenes.

On their latest album, "Flowers", vocalist Mike Hranica, guitarists Jeremy DePoyster and Kyle Sipress, keyboard player and multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Gering and drummer Giuseppe Capolupo make a statement with bold themes surrounding life's grief, struggles and healing, and they do so in a creative package.

The album kicks off with an eerie female voice, followed by a soft piano interlude and strings, that are totally uncharacteristic of the post-hardcore genre. After that introduction, "Where the Flowers Never Grow" blasts in with a much more traditional DEVIL WEARS PRADA sound, as Hranica's high-pitched vocals tower over massive guitars, frenetic rhythms and a screamy-yet-melodic style. "Everybody Knows", "So Low" and "Ritual" continue in that DEVIL WEARS PRADA tradition, with explosive instrumentals, dual-attack vocals, crushing riffs and expansive textures.

The raw, ferocious character recalls earlier DEVIL WEARS PRADA, 2005-2010, but there are also some fresh sounds. "For You" is a shining radio-ready single, bringing a melodic, mid-tempo, brooding hard rocker that could fit well alongside BAD OMENS and SLEEP TOKEN on playlists. Elsewhere, "The Sky Behind the Rain" is an unexpected experimental, spoken-word track. "Wave" is a stripped-down ballad that sees Hranica wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Two decades into their career, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA are still a force. On "Flowers", they show that evolution and consistency don't have to be mutually exclusive, pushing the boundaries of what's expected while churning out enough traditional tracks to please longtime listeners.