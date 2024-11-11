LINKIN PARK
From ZeroWarner
Track listing:
01. From Zero (Intro)
02. The Emptiness Machine
03. Cut The Bridge
04. Heavy Is The Crown
05. Over Each Other
06. Casualty
07. Overflow
08. Two Faced
09. Stained
10. IGYEIH
11. Good Things Go
Resurrecting a band after a key member has passed is near impossible. Some bands have done it successfully, think ALICE IN CHAINS, others haven't. Now, that's the task of one of the biggest nu-metal bands, LINKIN PARK.
LINKIN PARK sadly lost their lead vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017 to suicide. The band has been fairly quiet since then, but no longer. Now, the band have regrouped with two new members: co-lead vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer and co-producer Colin Brittain. The new faces join longtime band members co-lead vocalist and producer Mike Shinoda, DJ and video director Joe Hahn, guitarist and co-producer Brad Delson, and bass player Dave Farrell.
"From Zero", the band's first album with their new lineup, is a mix of their sound with the original lineup and new influences. While some songs sound like the band in their heyday, others come off as a totally different band.
Of the LINKIN PARK-esque songs, early single "The Emptiness Machine" stands out. With thin, tenor vocals and an electric backdrop, this song sounds like something off the band's early albums, and it makes sense why they choose it as an early single.
"Heavy Is The Crown" also fits in the Bennington-era. Between the song's symphonic, electronic atmospheres and Shinoda's rapping, this song sounds the most like something that would have appeared on the band's sophomore album, 2003's "Meteora".
As the listener digs deeper into "From Zero", more standouts emerge. "Cut the Bridge" is a fast-paced, upbeat, lo-fi sounding alternative rock number that's very '90s. With its messy vocals, raw production and a punk base, this one has NIRVANA written all over it, which is a new style for LINKIN PARK.
"Over Each Other" is another track that moves away from LINKIN PARK's classic sound. It starts with Armstrong's strong vocals and turns into a hard rock anthem. Think HALESTORM or DOROTHY.
One of the album's strongest songs closes the album, which is common and traditional for LINKIN PARK records. "Good Things Go" is a wistful, magical rock ballad, with Armstrong and company singing about having a lack of self-control and having bad things take the place when good things go. It's not an uplifting message, but it certainly makes the listener think.
There is no replacing Bennington and the sound that LINKIN PARK had when he was alive. "From Zero"'s most successful parts are the songs that don't sound like classic LINKIN PARK. Thankfully, there are lots of those moments here, and that should bring new fans to the table while still appealing to longtime fans.