Warner

01. From Zero (Intro)

02. The Emptiness Machine

03. Cut The Bridge

04. Heavy Is The Crown

05. Over Each Other

06. Casualty

07. Overflow

08. Two Faced

09. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

Resurrecting a band after a key member has passed is near impossible. Some bands have done it successfully, think ALICE IN CHAINS, others haven't. Now, that's the task of one of the biggest nu-metal bands, LINKIN PARK.

LINKIN PARK sadly lost their lead vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017 to suicide. The band has been fairly quiet since then, but no longer. Now, the band have regrouped with two new members: co-lead vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer and co-producer Colin Brittain. The new faces join longtime band members co-lead vocalist and producer Mike Shinoda, DJ and video director Joe Hahn, guitarist and co-producer Brad Delson, and bass player Dave Farrell.

"From Zero", the band's first album with their new lineup, is a mix of their sound with the original lineup and new influences. While some songs sound like the band in their heyday, others come off as a totally different band.

Of the LINKIN PARK-esque songs, early single "The Emptiness Machine" stands out. With thin, tenor vocals and an electric backdrop, this song sounds like something off the band's early albums, and it makes sense why they choose it as an early single.

"Heavy Is The Crown" also fits in the Bennington-era. Between the song's symphonic, electronic atmospheres and Shinoda's rapping, this song sounds the most like something that would have appeared on the band's sophomore album, 2003's "Meteora".

As the listener digs deeper into "From Zero", more standouts emerge. "Cut the Bridge" is a fast-paced, upbeat, lo-fi sounding alternative rock number that's very '90s. With its messy vocals, raw production and a punk base, this one has NIRVANA written all over it, which is a new style for LINKIN PARK.

"Over Each Other" is another track that moves away from LINKIN PARK's classic sound. It starts with Armstrong's strong vocals and turns into a hard rock anthem. Think HALESTORM or DOROTHY.

One of the album's strongest songs closes the album, which is common and traditional for LINKIN PARK records. "Good Things Go" is a wistful, magical rock ballad, with Armstrong and company singing about having a lack of self-control and having bad things take the place when good things go. It's not an uplifting message, but it certainly makes the listener think.

There is no replacing Bennington and the sound that LINKIN PARK had when he was alive. "From Zero"'s most successful parts are the songs that don't sound like classic LINKIN PARK. Thankfully, there are lots of those moments here, and that should bring new fans to the table while still appealing to longtime fans.