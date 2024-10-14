  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

JERRY CANTRELL

I Want Blood

Double J
rating icon 9 / 10

Track listing:

01. Vilified
02. Off The Rails
03. Afterglow
04. I Want Blood
05. Echoes Of Laughter
06. Throw Me A Line
07. Let It Lie
08. Held Your Tongue
09. It Comes

When a new album features guest performances from members of GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA, it's safe to say that it's going to pack a punch. Add to that the fact it's the new album from ALICE IN CHAINS' Jerry Cantrell, and you have an album set up with high expectations. The record in discussion, "I Want Blood", is No. 4 in Cantrell's growing collection of solo recordings. Both with ALICE IN CHAINS and outside of the band, Cantrell is known for his creative songwriting and powerful delivery as a frontman, and "I Want Blood" is a shining example of what Cantrell can deliver when he experiments and gets inventive.

On "I Want Blood", the listener finds a mix of plugged-in, hard rock numbers with meaty guitar solos and sludgy riffing. It's a full-band album, albeit entirely Cantrell's vision. "Vilified" kicks the album off with Cantrell's thin, edgy vocals and a heavy, hard rock assault. The song recalls, of course, ALICE IN CHAINS, but also more straight-ahead rockers such as GODSMACK and even a bit of traditional heavy metal. For those who love ALICE IN CHAINS and the band's trademark dissonant harmonies, "Off The Rails" instantly delivers. It almost sounds like something that would come out of the early-1990s Layne Staley-era of the band.

While most of the album's nine tracks are mid-tempo hard rockers, "Afterglow", "Echoes of Laughter" and "Throw Me a Line" have a slower-paced delivery, with a slow burn. "Throw Me A Line" has a bit of a Southern twang in the guitar, to boot.

One album highlight is another slow, murky, doomy track in "Let It Lie", which sees Cantrell begging the listener to "let it lie" and declaring that everyone is under a spell of sorts. Another high point is the album's final track, "It Comes", which has atmospheric passages and distant instrumentals that give it a PINK FLOYD flavor.

As for the guests, Robert Trujillo of METALLICA delivers bass on a handful of tracks, as does Duff McKagan of GUNS N' ROSES. The album features other guests, too, but even without these big names, "I Want Blood" stands on its own.

Really, it's wrong to say there's any album "highlight" here, because all of the tracks are strong enough to be singles, and they all show off the best of what Cantrell delivers. "I Want Blood" fits the ALICE IN CHAINS brand in the best way, but it also shows that when Cantrell focuses on delivering something special, he does.

Author: Anne Erickson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).