Heavy Psych Sounds

01. Idag

02. Drömmar av is

03. Drömmen om död och förruttnelse

04. Om du vill

05. Gläntan

06. Burning Cross

07. Irreligious Flamboyant Flame

08. Christmas

09. Spirit

10. Om du vill (Slight Return)

Sweden's exceptional psych doom rock gem WITCHCRAFT, not to be confused with that country's black metal band of the same name, have returned after a five-year silence with a powerful album that simply can't be denied. The ensemble's last effort in 2020 was interestingly titled "Black Metal" without having anything to do with that subgenre. Essentially the album was an acoustic solo release helmed by mainman Magnus Pelander, who long ago gave birth to the act following the dissolution of his previous outfit NORRSKEN.

WITCHCRAFT initially made waves with their unabashed worship of seventies psych rock and doom, moving on to incorporate more progressive elements on albums like 2005's "Firewood" and 2007's "The Alchemist". "Idag" will satisfy longtime fans with its soundscapes that resembling WITCHCRAFT's fuzz-drenched, lo-fi early days. Here there is greater confidence and a clear sense that Pelander knows exactly what he wants.

Early on, the title track boasts a beefy doom riff and moves forward for eight minutes without outstaying its welcome. It is one of the many tracks featuring Swedish lyrics. "Idag" isn't sedated per se, however it is plentiful with snail-paced movements built upon simple and addictive riffs that are perfectly calm on the surface, mysterious and esoteric beneath. Several acoustic numbers, "Om Du Vill" and "Gläntan", are brief but far from trivial. Everything seems to count throughout WITCHCRAFT's catalogue.

Lead single "Burning Cross" bounces forth with a swagger that's almost danceable, marrying an upbeat party vibe with bleak introspection in a way that somehow makes sense. A mournful energy builds around the song's midway point toward a sturdy hard-rocking stomp. There is no question why doom lord Lee Dorrian (formerly of CATHEDRAL, NAPALM DEATH, etc.) saw potential in the band a few decades ago signing them to RISE ABOVE, as songs like "Irreligious Flamboyant Flame" carry forward WITCHCRAFT's obsession with seventies psych rock, doom and occult aesthetics that, whether intentional or not, nod and wink back to Sweden's eighties doom outfit COUNT RAVEN.

"Idag" is a soulful effort that scratches across the band's history with a sense of excitement and adventure. Magnus Pelander is responsible for all songwriting, musically and lyrically, all guitar and vocal work, and he produced the album. It should be clear by now that he is their heart, soul and driving force. In essence, and without downplaying members past and present — he is currently joined by drummer Pär Hjulström and bassist Philip Pilossian — one could argue that PelanderisWITCHCRAFT.

WITCHCRAFT's seventh full-length is a fantastic blend of proto-metal, psych rock and classic doom, and however one may attempt to dissect and analyze it, "Idag" is a bold venture into psychedelic occult rock and doom that is bound to be played repeatedly by those wise enough to dig into it.