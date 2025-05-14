Metalville

01. Impaler (live)

02. Je Suis Charlie (prev. unreleased)

03. Switched Off

04. The Beast – Arises (live)

05. Marshall Lokjaw (live)

06. Rejected

07. You've Been Kissed By The Wings Of The Angel Of Death

08. Running Free (live)

09. Apache Falls

10. Blitzkrieg Bop (live)

11. Killers (live, prev. unreleased WOA 2015)

12. Soldier Of Fortune

However his story is sliced, Paul Di'Anno comes out as an integral figure in heavy metal history. Rightly revered for his vocals on the first two IRON MAIDEN albums, he blazed brightly but briefly at a critical moment in the genre's evolution. When he passed away in October 2024, the outpouring of love and appreciation from the metal world was overwhelming. Despite decades of underachievement and wavering commitment to the cause, Di'Anno's legacy is cast in stone. His obituaries focused almost entirely on his days with MAIDEN, glossing over the numerous bands and projects he began but seldom saw through to a fulfilling end. There are good things lurking in the great man's post-MAIDEN catalogue, but nothing that ever came close to rivalling the seminal fruits of his glory days.

Nonetheless, Metalville Records has every right to plunder their own stock of Di'Anno material. A selection of songs recorded during his time with the label, "In Memory Of…" collects live tracks, covers and a generous helping of original material, both from his solo career and 2015's ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ album, "The League of Shadows".

Pleasingly, the period these songs are taken from was one of Di'Anno's most fruitful and positive. His later years were dogged by ill-health, and eventually that legendary voice had diminished to such a point that it could be uncomfortable to witness. However, on the ferocious live version of "Impaler" that opens here, all is well in vocal department and Di'Anno sounds close to his prime. Similarly, "Rejected" is exactly the kind of punishing, predatory heavy metal anthem that those rooting for him were praying for, with the singer's gruff charisma oozing from every note. "You've Been Kissed by the Wings of the Angel of Death" is another gem: an ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ deep cut that exerts serious weight, showcasing how strong Di'Anno's voice was at this point. High notes? Not a problem. Gravelly bark? Fitted as standard.

There is undeniable sadness in the realization that so much potential lurked beneath the surface. It would be rather generous to say that any of these songs — a feisty, live "Running Free" aside — were swinging in the same ballpark as anything from "Iron Maiden" or "Killers", but "The Beast Arises", "Je Suis Charlie" and "Apache Falls" are all objectively great, and if covers of the RAMONES' "Blitzkrieg Bop" and DEEP PURPLE's "Soldier of Fortune" fail to make you smile, then you may have walked in through the wrong door.

It barely needs saying that the best possible way to honor the late, great Paul Di'Anno is to blast those MAIDEN albums on a regular basis. But "In Memory Of…" at least confirms that there was more to his musical career than just that magnificent, initial flurry of pure magic.