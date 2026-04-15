Napalm

02. Loud and Free (Live In Cologne)

03. The Road Is Ours (Live In Cologne)

04. So Close (Live In Huskvarna)

05. Bright Eyes (Live In Huskvarna)

06. Take the Power (Live In Copenhagen)

07. Dead Or Alive (Live In Huskvarna)

08. I Don't Know You (Live In Cologne)

09. Sleep (Live In Cologne)

10. I Left My Licence in the Future (Live In Copenhagen)

11. Dog from Hell (Live In Huskvarna)

12. Can't Put Out The Fire (Live In Copenhagen)

13. Whatever (Live In Gothenburg)

14. Shoot to Kill (Live In Cologne)

15. Try With Love (Live In Copenhagen)

16. Thunderous (Live In Copenhagen)

17. Hellevator (Live In Huskvarna)

18. Speaking of the Devil (Live In Huskvarna)

19. Driving in Style (Live In Huskvarna)

They have been a major force for hard rock excellence in Europe for the best part of a decade, but THUNDERMOTHER are still overdue some effusive international recognition. A live album that resounds with joy and devotion to the rock 'n' roll cause, "Live 'N' Alive" is exactly the album needed to convert the world to the Swedes' infectious, anthemic sound. Recorded in the wake of last year's all-killer, career best sixth album "Dirty and Divine", at various stops along the band's cross-European trek, this showcases the consistency of THUNDERMOTHER's output to date, and hammers home the self-evident truth that they are among the finest exponents of deafening, euphoric rock currently treading the boards.

Despite having released five strong records prior to their last, there is an overwhelming sense that the band's current lineup has transformed both their fortunes and their collective sense of self. New singer Linnéa Vikström absolutely trounces her predecessors' efforts here, and with such obvious charisma that every song is elevated to anthem status and every scrap of audience interaction crackles with renewed sincerity. Coupled with the inestimable talents of guitarist and band founder Filippa Nässil, who is a relentless badass and a convincing, spiritual heir to Angus Young, the all-new and very obviously improved THUNDERMOTHER are a magnificent force to be reckoned with.

With a powerful but enjoyably ragged sound, and a marathon 19-song run that rarely pauses for breath, "Live 'N' Alive" comes impressively close to capturing the thrill of a THUNDERMOTHER show. Older songs like "Loud and Free" and "Take the Power" are reborn here, with Vikström's voice lifting everything to new heights. But it is the songs from "Dirty and Divine" that really emphasize how far this band have come, and how much more fun they seem to be having at this point in their career. "So Close" is a swaggering marvel, "Can You Feel It" is a sublime opener, "I Left My License in the Future" is a tenacious and goofy singalong, and "Speaking of the Devil" is simply one of the best '80s-influenced bangers that rock devotees have heard in decades.

As a soundtrack to necking beers and banging your head, this will take some beating in 2026. More importantly, the obvious need for THUNDERMOTHER to hit the studio and make another album is pressing indeed. "Oh my fucking God!" is how Vikström reacts to the audience response, prior to a raging version of "Driving in Style".