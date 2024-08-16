  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

FALLING IN REVERSE

Popular Monster

Epitaph
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. "Prequel"
02. "Popular Monster"
03. "All My Life"
04. "Ronald" (feat. Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible)
05. "Voices In My Head"
06. "Bad Guy" (feat. Saraya)
07. "Watch The World Burn"
08. "Trigger Warning"
09. "ZOMBIFIED"
10. "NO FEAR"
11. "Last Resort" (Reimagined)

Once in a while, a band emerges that becomes more than a band. It becomes a pop culture figure. That's a great way to describe FALLING IN REVERSE. Ronnie Radke, who fronts the band, is a cult figure of sorts, with hordes of fans who hang on his every word and action. All you have to do is go on TikTok or Instagram to see all the posts singing along to FALLING IN REVERSE's music or trying to get Radke's attention. That's not to mention that band's blockbuster singles, which garner millions of streams.

Hailing from popular metalcore band, ESCAPE THE FATE, Radke formed FALLING IN REVERSE in the late 2000s, while he was serving time in prison, and the band took off. Now, the group is releasing their fifth studio album, "Popular Monster", which takes its name from the popular single.

FALLING IN REVERSE never really took a break following 2017's "Coming Home". They kept releasing one-off chart- topping singles such as "Popular Monster", "ZOMBIFIED", "Drugs" and "Watch the World Burn". That said, it's not surprising that many of the songs on "Popular Monster", the album, have already been released.

The album, from start to finish, is packed with intense, explosive uncontainable energy. Songs such as "ZOMBIFIED" and "Voices in My Head" are manic sounding, with furious guitars, fast rhythms and Radke's fiery banter. Of the songs that haven't been previously released, "Bad Guy" is the most anticipated. The song features Radke's longtime girlfriend, Saraya. Wrestling fans will know Saraya as Paige from WWE. She wrestles All Elite Wrestling (AEW) now and goes by the new name. The explosive song features Radke asserting that he's such a "bad guy," confronting all the naysayers who think he's such a bad person and calling him an "addict," "problematic," a "psycho" and more. Saraya comes in towards the end, singing the chorus, her heavy British accent is unmistakable.

This 11-track collection has a handful of previously released singles, it also features enough new material to make it a full-fledged release. As a whole one thing is consistent: Radke and company lean heavily on pop and rap influences. Songs such as "Voices In My Head" and "Watch The World Burn" could do well in the rap world, and FALLING IN REVERSE bridges a gap, much like nu-metal bands of the late-1990s and early-2000s did with their innovative music. What makes FALLING IN REVERSE's music so different from those nu-metal originators is that it's heavier and much more modern sounding.

On "Popular Monster", Radke and FALLING IN REVERSE show they're trendsetters. This release is like nothing else out there in the metalcore and post-hardcore world. Their experimentation is similar to bands such as BAD OMENS and SLEEP TOKEN in their unapologetic moves to meld pop and rap with metal. FALLING IN REVERSE truly have a sound that's all their own, and that's a treasure.

Author: Anne Erickson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).