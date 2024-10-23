InsideOut

01. PowerNerd

02. Falling Apart

03. Knuckledragger

04. Gratitude

05. Dreams of Light

06. Ubelia

07. Jainism

08. Younger Lover

09. Glacier

10. Goodbye

11. Ruby Quaker

Something weird is coming. Can you feel it? Devin Townsend has released so much wild and varied music over the last three decades that it would be easy to miss the gradual build-up to whatever his next musical project is going to be. Since releasing the bewildering colossus of "Empath" in 2019, the Canadian has been pointedly embracing simplicity, straightforward songwriting and the direct, sugary hit of a well-crafted pop-rock song, albeit still enshrouded with his unique sonic trademarks. In 2022, "Lightwork" took a gentler, wistfully melodic approach that was widely praised for inspiring some of Townsend's most accessible material in a decade.

Now, "PowerNerd" presents the flipside of the same coin, with songs and an overall sound that leans towards the heavier, snappier end of his songwriting spectrum. While still undeniably progressive and endlessly inventive, this collection of bullish bolts from the blue favors riffs over rambling, and big, sunny refrains over willful complexity. It starts with Jamey Jasta bellowing the album's title, a giant riff appears, and then a colorful riot of esoteric pop-metal unfolds for an exquisitely economical 46 minutes. This is the sound of Dev having fun and, if we're being honest, lulling fans into a false sense of security before the mind-bending excursion into musical madness that traditionally follows his most accessible records.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. "PowerNerd" is the perfect follow-up to "Lightwork" and one of the most instantly adorable records Devin Townsend has released in years. At their best, these songs are as irresistible as any in his enormous catalogue. The opening title track will already have lodged itself into fans' skulls and deserves to become a new anthem for the irrevocably dorkish. Musically, it rips with belligerent, rock 'n' roll intensity and is going to cause serious injuries at live shows, in the most fun way imaginable. Similarly incisive and upbeat is "Gratitude": a stone-cold, gleaming gem of a song, with one of those insidiously uplifting choruses that touches the heart without leaving a scar. Likewise, "Ubelia" is utterly gorgeous: a shimmering wall of Dev-created sound, augmented with a dreamy, mesmeric melody, it strives to give heartstrings a good yank and will have the diehards weeping tears of prog metal joy.

"PowerNerd" is as layered and dynamic as any recent project, but Townsend has eschewed his maddest urges and tumultuous inner monologue in favor of a broader and more welcoming emotional palette. The slightly darker and grittier likes of "Knuckledragger" and "Jainism" occasionally hint at a darker and more twisted record lurking beneath the surface, but as with "Lightwork", the overall vibe is one of soothing, emotional nourishment and smiling stoicism in the face of life's challenges. There are some beautifully elegant and graceful moments. Notably, "Younger Lover" presents a riveting collision between acoustic restraint and maximalist prog metal, and is followed by the bittersweet, psychedelic drift of "Glacier", wherein all that sonic wooziness is offset by some massive riffs.

It concludes in the most Devin Townsend way possible. Supposed album closer "Goodbye" is an objectively fantastic pop-rock song. The perfect blend of sumptuous, wall-of-sound production, immaculate, DEF LEPPARD-like guitar work and razor-sharp, melodic sensibilities, it is a grand finale to savor. And then the rug beneath our feet is gleefully whipped away, and the goofy, cowpunk butt-shake of "Ruby Quaker" becomes the real endgame. Townsend's obvious delight at subverting his own record is palpable. "Wakey wakey!" he cries, as a bug-eyed hoedown kicks off, with bonus blastbeats and death metal riffs, and some fantastically aggressive piano playing all contributing to an atmosphere of cheerful chaos. And again, just as both "PowerNerd" and "Lightwork" showcased a more disciplined side to his songcraft, whatever comes after this is practically guaranteed to be completely different and utterly insane. For now, this is another sizeable serving of greatness, aimed straight into the heart of the nerd-o-sphere. Listen and be joyful.