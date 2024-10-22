  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BETTER LOVERS

Highly Irresponsible

SharpTone
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Lie Between The Lines
02. Your Misplaced Self
03. A White Horse Covered In Blood
04. Future Myopia
05. Deliver Us From Life
06. Drowning In A Burning World
07. Everything Was Put Here For Me
08. Superman Died Paralyzed
09. At All Times
10. Love As An Act of Rebellion

For metal fans of a certain disposition, BETTER LOVERS could hardly be more perfect, at least as an idea. A relatively low-key supergroup featuring vocalist Greg Puciato (ex-DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN),  guitarists Jordan Buckley (ex-EVERY TIME I DIE) and Will Putney (FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY),  drummer Clayton "Goose" Holyoak and bassist Stephen Micciche (both also ex-EVERY TIME I DIE),  they have such a strong and distinctive shared pedigree that it would be genuinely bizarre if "Highly Irresponsible" was anything other than an explosive, off-kilter treat. Veterans of a metalcore scene that never truly got to grips with originality, everyone involved has already proved their worth and earned the right to have another go. And while their debut album is no lazy throwback, it is strongly redolent of the days when records like "Gutter Phenomenon" and "Miss Machine" jammed sticks into the spokes of modern, mainstream metal's slowly turning wheel.

To a great extent, BETTER LOVERS sound exactly as students of heavy music might expect. But that takes nothing away from the sheer, deranged joy of the whole thing. In fact, it is refreshing to hear a band taking risks and letting their imaginations run riot, just as the aforementioned bands used to do as a matter of course. Punishingly heavy at times, but smart and subtle too, "Highly Irresponsible" is a sophisticated and schizophrenic metal record: perfect for these confused and bewildering times. Hearing Puciato letting rip again, after his excellent but eclectic solo efforts to date, is particularly thrilling. Opener "Lie Between The Lines" serves as a form of manifesto, with giant riffs, a tense, stuttering groove and the ex-Dillinger man going righteously berserk, his ever-acerbic lyrics dripping with amused contempt. "I can't believe I'm just like you!" he barks, audibly discombobulated. The sub-two-minute fistfight of "Your Misplaced Self" is even more exciting and sounds like somebody plugged THE JESUS LIZARD into the power grid and fed them magic mushrooms.

The most obviously definitive moment arrives with "A White Horse Covered In Blood": a jittery, riff-driven assault and the most DILLINGER / EVERY TIME I DIE-esque song here. With angular, grimy riffs, mischievous dissonance and another vein-popping performance from Puciato, it amounts to a cutting-edge upgrade for the metalcore/mathcore axis, and a jarring reminder that sticking to some generic formula is a choice. "Future Myopia" repeats the trick, with slightly more vitriol in its veins, and "Deliver Us From Life" projects to the back row via retooled grunge tropes and wonky SABBATH-isms, but still comes out sounding weirder than the average metal(core) band.

The second half of "Highly Irresponsible" is more vicious than the first. "Drowning In A Burning World" is a runaway hardcore blower with Puciato dangerously incensed ("Open me up! Hope is what you won't find!" he screams, eyes presumably bulging) and his colleagues in outright punk rock mode; "Everything Was Put Here For Me" dismantles humanity's unreasonably high opinion of itself ("We're dying… nobody cares!") over a torrent of pummeling and malicious noise rock; "Superman Died Paralyzed" is a brutish, warped thrash tirade with a nihilistic streak a mile wide; and the closing "Love As An Act Of Rebellion" brings the show to a close with a blizzard of ideas, more blistering hardcore, and a strong aura of calculated perversion, as riffs protrude like bones through skin and Puciato sounds like a demented preacher on the verge of complete mental breakdown.

The only real curveball here is "At All Times", the most overtly accessible song BETTER LOVERS have conjured to date. Not so much a sop for the alt-rock contingent, but a demonstration of songwriting prowess in the face of their own unhinged tendencies, it adds a touch of beauty and lightness to an album that is otherwise almost entirely concerned with making a big, ugly racket. Which, let's face it, is exactly what we want from these people.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).