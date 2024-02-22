Napalm

01. No Pain No Gain (feat. Craig Golias, Angel Vivaldi)

02. Conquer (feat. HELLBØRN, Clayton King)

03. Hey Bro Can You Spot Me? (feat. Craig Golias and Joey Alacron of WOLVES AT THE GATE)

04. Judgment Day (feat. Ricky Hoover of OV SULFUR)

05. Everybody Pities The Weak (feat. HELLBØRN)

06. Don't Be Lazy (feat. Craig Golias)

07. Get Down (feat. Craig Golias)

08. Destroy The Machines (feat. Dany Lambesis, HELLBØRN, and Joey Alacron of WOLVES AT THE GATE)

09. MeatGrinder (feat. HELLBØRN)

10. I Never Quit (feat. KILL ROB BAILEY, Craig Golias, and Brandon Richter of BLEEDING THROUGH)

After a nearly 10-year break, AS I LAY DYING vocalist Tim Lambesis is back with his unique side project, AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE. The project started as a joke, presenting music that was a parody of and tribute to Arnold Schwarzenegger movies. But, as it turns out, the music was really, really good. So, who's laughing?

Despite getting arrested in 2013 (we're guessing we don't need to give you the backstory), AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE released "Triple Brutal" in April of 2014. But, let's say it didn't get a proper release, due to the overriding circumstances of the time. Now, Lambesis is back with his first AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE studio album since, "Quad Brutal".

While previous AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE records have started out with a skit, this one is different, instead launching into a heavy metal anthem with dense guitars, death metal growls and powerful singing passages. The song features professional bodybuilders and vocalists Craig Golias and Rob Bailey, who are a perfect fit for the meaty, muscly project.

As with other AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE albums, "Quad Brutal" packs in special guests. In addition to Golias and Bailey, the album features appearances from Ricky Hoover of OV SULFUR and formerly SUFFOKATE; guitarists Angel Vivaldi, Clayton King, and Brandon Richter; producer and guitarist Joey Alarcon of WOLVES AT THE GATE and BORN THROUGH FIRE; and more. It's an A-list crew that should make any true metalhead salivate.

"Quad Brutal" is also a family affair, as the track "Destroy the Machines" features Tim's wife, Dany. The track is a brutal assault of all things heavy metal, with death metal growls, lightning-fast guitars and rhythms and technical guitar soloing.

Elsewhere, "Meatgrinder" brings more ferocious guitars, with shredding solos that have a razor-sharp precision. "Everybody Pities the Weak" is another song bringing a similar aggressive, fist-pumping metalcore that rides a heavy wave. From "Don't Be Lazy" to "Get Down", "Quad Brutal" is packed with over-the-top metal, that embraces rebellion and resistance.

On "Quad Brutal", Lambesis brings a crushing deluge of huge, explosive metal that would make Arnold proud. Not to be obvious, but it's the kind of music that's purpose-made for pumping iron and working out. For those who aren't afraid to embrace the cliches and humorous side of death metal, it appears AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE is… Back.