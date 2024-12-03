earMUSIC

01. No Bitter End

02. Never Enough

03. Ciaran's Well

04. Calling From The Wild

05. Supremacy

06. Victim Of Ritual

07. Tutankhamen / Ever Dream / The Riddler / Slaying The Dreamer

08. Die Alive

09. Until My Last Breath

The most surprising aspect of Tarja Turunen's post-NIGHTWISH solo career is how dedicated she has been to playing live and kicking ass in the name of heavy music. Curiously, the Finnish soprano has released a grand total of seven live albums prior to this one: a strong indication that her commitment to the metal cause is somewhat stronger than many predicted, in light of her abrupt departure from the symphonic metal titans in 2005.

Captured in the summer of 2016, "Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest" comprises nearly all of Tarja's set ("Shameless" is conspicuously absent),and acts as a counterpart to last year's "Rocking Heels: Live At Metal Church". Like the majority of live albums that emerge in this modern era, this nine-song odyssey is aimed squarely at devoted fans and is unlikely to register on the average metalhead's radar. But as a glowing advertisement for Tarja's perennially underrated solo material, it has no end of merit. One slightly wayward bit of singing on the opening "No Bitter End" aside, she sounds glorious throughout. The impeccable musicality of her classical vocal skills balanced out by the raw power of her band and sharpness of an unfussy, warts 'n' all recording.

It also helps that Tarja is no fool when it comes to selecting a set list. "Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest" mixes it up between songs from 2016's acclaimed "The Shadow Self", earlier full-lengths "Colours In The Dark" and "What Lies Beneath", and a wildly theatrical, deep cut medley that ends with an old NIGHTWISH tune ("Slaying The Dreamer"). Tarja's monumental vocals ensure that the newest songs connected with the same vigor as tried 'n' tested anthems like "Never Enough" and set closer "Until My Last Breath". A raucous version of "Calling From The Wild" is particularly effective, and a deeply classy cover of MUSE's "Supremacy" sounds even better live than on record. Cuts from Tarja's first album, the gorgeous "My Winter Storm" (2007),complete the picture, with "Die Alive" taking the prize for the rowdiness of its execution.

It may be short and sweet, but "Rocking Heels: Live At Hellfest" serves its purpose, albeit eight years after the fact. She may be able to sing the birds down from the trees, but Tarja clearly has the spirit of metal flowing through her, and this gritty and sweaty snapshot in time confirms it.