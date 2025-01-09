SILVERSTEIN Shares New Single 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low'

Acclaimed Canadian rock band SILVERSTEIN has shared a brand new single "Don't Let Me Get Too Low". Fans can check out the accompanying music video below.

Comments SILVERSTEIN frontman Shane Told: "'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' blends our classic sound with our pop-punk and also our hardcore influences. It's a song that is hard to describe because it does so much in under three minutes. The video was a lot of fun to film, we were in the middle of the desert outside Las Vegas and I was digging my own grave with a big smile on my face. Luckily no cops showed up to ask us what we were doing, that might have been hard to explain."

SILVERSTEIN guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau adds: "Sometimes the only person that can save you from yourself is… yourself? That's what the lyrics say, anyway. If you watch the video, it's actually the opposite. Either way, though, we had a great time making this song. Some of it came to us quickly, but a few parts kicked our ass for a while. I lowkey kind of love when the whole room is just grinding out like 10 seconds of music for two hours, though. It feels like the most important thing in the world but also so absurd at the same time. That's the thing with writing something this short: you have to make sure every second serves a purpose, and I think we accomplished that here. Zero wasted seconds. 100% banger."

"Don't Let Me Get Too Low" is taken from SILVERSTEIN's forthcoming album, "Antibloom", the first part of the band's double album "Antibloom" / "Pink Moon". The records were written in the deserts of Joshua Tree and represent the band's most eclectic and prolific body of work to date. "Antibloom" will see its release on February 21, 2025 via UNFD, with "Pink Moon" to follow later in the year.

This year, fans around the world are invited to join SILVERSTEIN in celebrating their "silver" anniversary with the "25 Years Of Noise" tour. Kicking off tomorrow in North America, the first leg will feature support from THURSDAY, ARM'S LENGTH and SPLIT CHAIN. Following the month-long run, SILVERSTEIN will bring the tour to Europe alongside THURSDAY, THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS and BLOOM. These shows will offer a discography-spanning performance and fans will be able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist.

SILVERSTEIN enters its 25th year with two full-length albums set for 2025. The band that NME calls "legendary" and Loudwire placed among the most prolific rock and metal artists of the 21st Century continues to innovate and inspire on forward-thinking records and at crowd-embracing live shows.

"Discovering The Waterfront" (2005) remains a touchstone classic. "A Beautiful Place To Drown" (2020) earned a "Rock Album Of The Year" nomination at the Juno Awards. "Antibloom" (arriving in February) and "Pink Moon" (arriving later in 2025) are stunning reminders of why the group is a vital subcultural force and why Alternative Press readers voted frontman Shane Told among the five best post-hardcore vocalists.

SILVERSTEIN songs like "My Heroine", "Smile in Your Sleep", "The Afterglow" and "Infinite" are postmodern anthems for a devoted following earned with passionate performances and authentic artistry. As recently as 2024, The Needle Drop called them "emo hardcore legends." While their 500-million-plus streams reflect that, SILVERSTEIN grew up in a scene where the music and message come first.

Audiences sing and scream along in packed theaters, at festivals, and on tours around the world with groups like SIMPLE PLAN, RISE AGAINST, GOOD CHARLOTTE, PIERCE THE VEIL, BEARTOOTH and UNDEROATH.

Sam Guaiana (NECK DEEP, HOLDING ABSENCE, BAYSIDE) produced and mixed "Antibloom" and "Pink Moon" at Fireside Sound in Joshua Tree, California. The band arrived with 25 demos and chose their 16 favorites. Drummer Paul Koehler suggested splitting the music into two albums and turning 2025 into a year-long celebration. This will allow listeners the space to absorb and connect with the songs, which embrace the band's storied past and postmodern leanings in equal measure, making for diverse experiences.

"We put everything we've learned/felt/experienced into this double album," the band said in a shared statement, declaring "Antibloom" and "Pink Moon" "the absolute collection of our musical style."

SILVERSTEIN is:

Shane Told - Vocals

Paul Koehler - Drums

Josh Bradford - Guitar

Billy Hamilton - Bass

Paul Marc Rousseau - Guitar

"Antibloom" track listing:

01. Mercy Mercy

02. Don't Let Me Get Too Low

03. Confession

04. A Little Fight

05. Skin & Bones

06. I Will Destroy This

07. Stress

08. Cherry Coke

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough