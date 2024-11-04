  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DEFENCES

Shadow Light

Long Branch
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. The Curse
02. Gold in the Dark
03. Perish
04. Ego(Maniac)
05. Silence & The Sound
06. Breathe It In
07. Inspirit
08. The Almost
09. Greatness
10. Shadowlight

Alternative metal takes on many different sounds and styles, and DEFENCES are taking the genre in a new direction, blending introspective themes with fierce, heavy guitars and sweeping atmospheres. The U.K. band has released EPs and two full-length albums since getting together a decade ago. Even though they've been together 10 years, DEFENCES are just now starting to gain steam around the globe, and their new release, "Shadow Light", could bring along new listeners with its epic presentation.

DEFENCES brings together vocalist Cherry Duesbury, keyboard player and vocalist William Young, guitarist Calum Wilmot, bass player Owen Hughes-Holland and drummer Kyle Parke. An apt musical comparison would actually be LINKIN PARK, as the songs off "Shadow Light" have the electronic vibe of classics such as "Numb" and "Breaking the Habit" and a mix of sing-scream vocals that's present on many old-school LINKIN PARK tracks.

"The Curse" starts with dark, mystical keys before crashing into a wall of guitars. Here, the vocals are crystal-clear in parts and paired with death metal screams in other parts, with lyrics surrounding living in a nightmare. The song's dark subject matter couples perfectly with the song's menacing instrumentals.

"Gold In the Dark" has a fast-paced electronic beat and sharp, pummeling guitars, again coupled with high-pitched vocals. "Perish" follows, which is one of the heaviest albums on the album, centering around death metal growling and a melodic, but heavy, chorus. The breakdown in "Perish" is epic and whips the listener with relentless guitars and screams that would get anyone to headbang.

Not everything on the album is so brutal, though. "Ego(Maniac)" and "Silence & The Sound" are more melodic in nature and the most radio-friendly songs on the set. Here, DEFENCES channels newer metalcore bands, such as BAD OMENS, with smooth, clean lead vocals and catchy hooks.

"The Almost" arrives later on the album, but it's worth the wait, because it has a swelling, magical melody that's one of the strongest on the set. The bridge gets heavy, with the death growls returning, but otherwise, the song has clean, sparkling vocals about wanting to live life to the fullest and not having any regrets.

DEFENCES certainly has a modern, heavy sound that should appeal to fans of bands such as BAD OMENS and LINKIN PARK, and "Shadow Light" is truly a fascinating listen. Time will tell if it's the album that helps them blow up, but it's certainly possible.

Author: Anne Erickson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).