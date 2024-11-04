Long Branch

01. The Curse

02. Gold in the Dark

03. Perish

04. Ego(Maniac)

05. Silence & The Sound

06. Breathe It In

07. Inspirit

08. The Almost

09. Greatness

10. Shadowlight

Alternative metal takes on many different sounds and styles, and DEFENCES are taking the genre in a new direction, blending introspective themes with fierce, heavy guitars and sweeping atmospheres. The U.K. band has released EPs and two full-length albums since getting together a decade ago. Even though they've been together 10 years, DEFENCES are just now starting to gain steam around the globe, and their new release, "Shadow Light", could bring along new listeners with its epic presentation.

DEFENCES brings together vocalist Cherry Duesbury, keyboard player and vocalist William Young, guitarist Calum Wilmot, bass player Owen Hughes-Holland and drummer Kyle Parke. An apt musical comparison would actually be LINKIN PARK, as the songs off "Shadow Light" have the electronic vibe of classics such as "Numb" and "Breaking the Habit" and a mix of sing-scream vocals that's present on many old-school LINKIN PARK tracks.

"The Curse" starts with dark, mystical keys before crashing into a wall of guitars. Here, the vocals are crystal-clear in parts and paired with death metal screams in other parts, with lyrics surrounding living in a nightmare. The song's dark subject matter couples perfectly with the song's menacing instrumentals.

"Gold In the Dark" has a fast-paced electronic beat and sharp, pummeling guitars, again coupled with high-pitched vocals. "Perish" follows, which is one of the heaviest albums on the album, centering around death metal growling and a melodic, but heavy, chorus. The breakdown in "Perish" is epic and whips the listener with relentless guitars and screams that would get anyone to headbang.

Not everything on the album is so brutal, though. "Ego(Maniac)" and "Silence & The Sound" are more melodic in nature and the most radio-friendly songs on the set. Here, DEFENCES channels newer metalcore bands, such as BAD OMENS, with smooth, clean lead vocals and catchy hooks.

"The Almost" arrives later on the album, but it's worth the wait, because it has a swelling, magical melody that's one of the strongest on the set. The bridge gets heavy, with the death growls returning, but otherwise, the song has clean, sparkling vocals about wanting to live life to the fullest and not having any regrets.

DEFENCES certainly has a modern, heavy sound that should appeal to fans of bands such as BAD OMENS and LINKIN PARK, and "Shadow Light" is truly a fascinating listen. Time will tell if it's the album that helps them blow up, but it's certainly possible.