SKINDRED

Smile

Earache
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

1. Our Religion
2. GIMME THAT BOOM
3. Set Fazers
4. Life That's Free
5. If I Could
6. L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)
7. This Appointed Love
8. Black Stars
9. State Of The Union
10. Addicted
11. Mama
12. Unstoppable

As nu-metal was taking off in the late-1990s and early-2000s, bands in the genre often incorporated different sounds into their rap-rock music. One of the most innovative groups of that era was SKINDRED. The Welsh metal band blended reggae into their nu-metal riffs, as well as hints of other genres, such as ska, dubstep, hardcore and punk. The band broke out with their 2002 debut, "Babylon", and evolved into a heavier, reggae-meets-metal sound with 2007's "Roots Rock Riot". "Smile", their eighth studio album offers their characteristic fusion of reggae, metal, punk, hip-hop, electronica and more.

From the get-go, it's obvious "Smile" should appeal to longtime SKINDRED fans. Mercifully there's nothing here that deviates too far from the band's beloved reggae-metal sound, and the album features songs that could have appeared on "Roots Rock Riot", updated for 2023.

"Our Religion" starts the set with an uber-heavy track, combining Benji Webbe's growling, rap-rock vocals with furious guitar riffing and heavy rhythms. It's a high-octane, moshpit igniting track. The album's first single, "Gimmie That Boom", follows, bringing a super catchy hook (SALIVA's "Click Click Boom" comes to mind) along with heavy instrumentals and vocals. The song is about how people have become self-entitled in a world hooked on instant gratification. It's also about how people care more about earning "likes" on social media over making real relationships.

While SKINDRED incorporate a reggae rhythm into the entire album, there are certain songs where that sound especially stands out. Tracks such as "Mama", "L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)" and "State of the Union" have a strong reggae character and downplay the metal influence. Elsewhere, "This Appointed Love" and "Unstoppable" lean more rock and metal with just a hint of reggae. Speaking of "Unstoppable", this album-closing track, is a standout. It features a hooky chorus and SKINDRED's classic fast-paced rhythms and rap-rock vocals, where Webbe declares, repeatedly, that he's simply unstoppable. Of all the songs on the record, "Unstoppable" sounds most like a song that could have appeared on SKINDRED's earlier works.

Another highlight, and one of the most interesting songs on the set, is the aforementioned "L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)". The song is a feel-good summer anthem that incorporates reggae and ska with upbeat rhythms and Webbe singing about embracing all that love has to offer.

"Smile" is an excitable, hyperactive, blustering album that highlights the best of SKINDRED. Once again, SKINDRED are here to show just how unique, diverse and well-rounded nu-metal can be as a genre.

Author: Anne Erickson
