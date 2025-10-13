Nuclear Blast

01. The Burning Within

02. Here We Are

03. Steelbound

04. Twilight Cabaret

05. Last Goodbye

06. The Long Road

07. Blood Of Heroes

08. Angel Of Midnight

09. Riders Of The Storm

10. Watch The Sky Fall

Time is flying indecently fast. BATTLE BEAST celebrate their 20th year as band this year, and yet they still have a strong air of underdog militancy driving everything they do. An absurdly entertaining live band, not least due to the presence of peerless singer Noora Louhimo, the Finns have spent two decades spreading an upbeat gospel, and despite one potentially lethal lineup change back in 2015 (the departure of founding guitarist Anton Kabanen),their upward rise has been steady and sure-footed. Ultimately, music this uplifting and celebratory will not be denied, and "Steelbound" strives to be every bit as slick, flawless and feisty as anything in the band's increasingly illustrious catalogue. Three years on from the florid and extravagant "Circus Of Doom", BATTLE BEAST have penned another ten anthems for diehard metalheads, but while its predecessor was notable for its lavish embellishments and general air of theatrical bombast, the bands seventh studio record keeps everything simple and direct. The title says it all: this is a heavy metal album, without complication and with tunes the size of Jupiter.

In truth, BATTLE BEAST seem to be producing albums that alternate between effusive statements of prowess and more cautious exercises in creativity. Before "Circus Of Doom" came "No More Hollywood Endings", an album that in no way bettered the glittering, diverse showcase of 2017's "Bringer Of Pain", but that was sufficiently great to hold the line against the competition for a few more years of strenuous touring. Similarly, "Steelbound" lacks the opulence and grandeur of "Circus Of Doom", but scores so highly on the hit-o-meter that it scarcely matters. Songs like fierce opener "The Burning Within" uphold the values that BATTLE BEAST have always prized — the propulsive, streamlined riffs, the massive, hands-in-the-air chorus — and simply hammer the point home with slightly more aggression than before. Again, Noora Louhimo is the most essential ingredient: her miraculous, pin-you-to-the-wall vocals ensure that every song sparkles with vitality. Underscored by the cinematic synths and a touch of orchestral clangor, "The Burning Within" is as convoluted as "Steelbound" gets. The song is followed by "Here We Are", a truly anthemic confection with a pulsing, quasi-disco undercarriage and, inevitably, another Louhimo top-line that trounces what little competition remains for BATTLE BEAST's "most fun band on Earth" identity. Metalheads may be reluctant to dance, but this band are increasingly adept at making sedentary behavior obsolete. Similarly, the title track is a big bolt of heavy metal sunshine, inspired by thoughts of unity and defiance, and armed with gleaming, radio-rock melodies that threaten to turn scowling objectors into bouncing, grinning participants. Not for the first time, BATTLE BEAST incorporate pop sensibilities into their music without sacrificing an ounce of heaviness or punch. The rambunctious intro to "Twilight Cabaret" reinforces the point, with jazz-laced layering spicing up transitions, and a chorus that aims straight for the cheap seats. In contrast, "Last Goodbye" dispenses with any notion of deviance from the norm, going straight for the jugular with a wonderfully uplifting central refrain and keyboard hooks that glow like stars. If you want a reason to smile, look no further.

BATTLE BEAST have been growing as songwriters in the last few years, and even though some of these songs bear a passing resemblance to others from the band's past records, everything still exudes freshness. "The Long Road", "Angel Of Midnight" and "Riders Of The Storm" are all full-bore anthems with big personalities to match Louhimo's never knowingly understated performances; "Blood Of Heroes" begins with an almost SABATON-like sense of occasion backing up the bravado with melodramatic verses and another giant chorus; and "Watch The Sky Fall" brings up the rear with immense charm and a nuanced and nimble arrangement that borrows from symphonic metal without falling prey to any of its established cliches. When the curtain comes down, BATTLE BEAST can be safe in the knowledge that a good time has been proscribed and delivered. That's just what they do, and they continue to do it with style.