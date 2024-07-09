Frontiers

01. Good Luck Trying

02. I Am You

03. Right Outta Here

04. Sunday Morning Kinda Girl

05. Who We Are

06. As Good As It Gets

07. What Were You Thinking

08. Courageous

09. Up On You

10. The Frame

11. 8 Days On The Road (Bonus Track)

For many music fans, MR. BIG will forever be frozen in time as the band that had the huge international hit, 1991's "To Be With You". Of course, this virtuoso supergroup went on to have a long and successful career, with occasional lineup changes that always seemed to make perfect sense; and a series of albums that may have lacked the crossover charisma of their early records, but that ensured that MR. BIG remain respected and beloved (especially in Japan).

Diehard fans will be particularly enthused about "Ten" — the band's tenth album, in case that wasn't obvious — because it confirms that Paul Gilbert, Billy Sheehan and Eric Martin are still alive creatively despite embarking on a final, farewell world tour. Joining them here, as onstage, is the inimitable Nick D'Virgilio: a drumming genius, best known as a member of modern prog bands SPOCK'S BEARD and BIG BIG TRAIN. D'Virgilio is also known as the drummer on GENESIS's ill-fated "Calling All Stations" album, and as a significant figure in the musical works of the late, great Kevin Gilbert (if you haven't heard "The Shaming Of The True", then you haven't lived). Once again, then, MR. BIG are a supergroup of super talents, and it seems likely that devoted admirers will find more than enough here to soothe the prospect of the band's impending demise.

The chemistry between this new lineup is self-evident on the opening "Good Luck Trying". A swinging, blues-powered showcase for all four members of the band, it brims with energy. "I Am You" follows: a perky, pop-rock number with a little grit in its groove, and a solid representation of where MR. BIG prefer to sit, musically speaking, at this late stage. Martin has seldom sounded better, and D'Virgilio's backbeat is as slick and cool as they come. Heavily influenced by QUEEN, the jaunty stomp of "Sunday Morning Kinda Girl" is an eccentric treat, and an almost overwhelming blast of California sunshine. "As Good As It Gets" skims along with the breezy brio of '70s soft rock, but with a more stripped down, minimal feel that really emphasizes what a brilliant drummer D'Virgilio is. Elsewhere, "The Frame" is a sparkling gem, and one of the best songs MR. BIG have penned in decades. Downbeat and elegantly played, it brings the album to a gorgeous conclusion while still giving Gilbert, Sheehan and Martin opportunities to be spectacular. Bonus blues "8 Days On The Road" is tremendous fun too.

It's not all good news. "Courageous" is a rather prosaic plod that seems a little thin on ideas and melody, while both "Who We Are" and "What Were You Thinking" pass by without leaving much impression. But despite a flaw or two, "Ten" has enough irrepressible charm and dazzling individual performances to qualify for the upper echelons of the MR. BIG discography. Casual fans will stick with 1991's globe-conquering "Lean Into It", but true believers will dig in with great delight. Still big and still rocking (for now).