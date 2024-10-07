Napalm

01. The Art Of Letting Go

02. Say What You Will

03. Mr. Downside

04. Miss You When You're Gone

05. Behind The Veil

06. Saving Face

07. Eternal Lullaby

08. Nothing More To Gain

09. Dead To Rights

10. How The Story Ends

Myles Kennedy is known for being the lead vocalist of ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, but he also leads a prolific solo career. Kennedy released his first solo album in 2018, "Year of the Tiger", and it was quite a divergence from what he does with SLASH FEATURING… and ALTER BRIDGE, in that it was an unplugged, intimate singer-songwriter record offering a softer side to Kennedy that listeners hadn't heard before. "The Ides of March" followed in 2021, which moved a bit closer to the rock 'n' roll of Kennedy's past, but still had some elements of acoustic guitar. Now Kennedy is on his third solo album, "The Art of Letting Go", and it marks a return to his full-throttle, hard rock sound.

"The Art of Letting Go" kicks off with the album's title track, a free-wheeling, classic-sounding rock 'n' roll number with a little bit of slide in the guitars. The moment Kennedy's vocals kick in is magical, as his luscious, powerful tenor voice commands attention over the energetic instrumentals. Kennedy's gruff style is in juxtaposition to also having silky-smooth, soothing vocals that could make a baby smile. He's such a strong, powerful frontman, but Kennedy's voice is also pure and lovely, which makes for a great dichotomy.

"Say What You Will", "Mr. Downside", "Nothing More to Gain" and "Dead to Rights" are harder rock numbers that could fit alongside ALTER BRIDGE or SLASH FEATURING… on a playlist. It's refreshing to hear Kennedy go heavy with his solo material, since much of his previous solo work has been on the lighter side. Not that it wasn't great to hear him unplugged, but it's more familiar to hear him croon over heavy guitar riffs on "The Art of Letting Go".

That's not to say everything on this album is in-your-face rock. "Miss You When You're Gone" is an anthemic ballad of sorts, with pristine vocal harmonies and a slow-moving chord progression. Kennedy goes light on "Behind the Veil", "How the Story Ends" and "Eternal Lullaby", which adds variety to the album and reminds the listener of Kennedy's wide range.

Many of the songs on "The Art of Letting Go" are mid-tempo rockers, and most of them lean on heavy guitars and rhythms in addition to Kennedy's beautiful voice. Throughout "The Art of Letting Go", something that notably stands out is Kennedy's guitar playing. While Kennedy is known, first and foremost, for his vocals and being a frontman, he has more than capable guitar chops. From the opening licks of the album's title track to the sky-high guitar solo in "Saving Face", Kennedy could be a lead guitarist if he ever wanted to make that leap.

"The Art of Letting Go" should appease ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH FEATURING… fans even more than Kennedy's previous solo releases because it stays with the brand. Whether Kennedy is playing hard rock or surprising listeners with an acoustic ballad, he shines, and that's a rare gift.