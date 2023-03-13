  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

KAMELOT

The Awakening

Napalm
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Overture (Intro)
02. The Great Divide
03. Eventide
04. One More Flag in the Ground
05. Opus of the Night (Ghost Requiem)
06. Midsummer's Eve
07. Bloodmoon
08. NightSky
09. The Looking Glass
10. New Babylon
11. Willow
12. My Pantheon (Forevermore)
13. Ephemera (Outro)

The role of vocals in KAMELOT — whether handled by Roy Khan and now Tommy Karevik — hasn't required the heavy lifting associated with melodic metal bands of a similar thread, i.e., early HELLOWEEN, RHAPSODY OF FIRE and STRATOVARIUS. The heavily orchestrated quality of KAMELOT's music meant Khan and Karevik could sit comfortably within its framework and subsequently not need to go for those showboating, show-stealing, high-octave moments. It has been a dependable, if not highly successful, formula for KAMELOT since 1999's "The Fourth Legacy". However, the band's new platter, "The Awakening", affords Karevik the spotlight in ways like never before since he replaced Khan in 2012. On his fourth album with KAMELOT, the Swedish vocalist does not disappoint.

"The Awakening" offers KAMELOT's standard unified front of power metal imbued with dominant symphonic elements, albeit with a brighter outlook than previous efforts. This does not suggest KAMELOT have entered the always positive (and loveably) goofy terrain of HELLOWEEN, but cuts like "The Great Divide", "Opus Of The Night (Ghost Requiem)" and "NightSky" provide their share of uplifting moments, namely from Karevik, who usually swoops in with a dramatic, sweeping chorus. The Swede may not be able to match Michael Kiske (HELLOWEEN) or Fabio Lione (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) in an upper-register faceoff, but Karevik is almost always in control and can even hit upon a smidge of aggression when necessary (see: "One More Flag In The Ground").

The perfunctory ballad "Midsummer's Eve" translates well thanks to guitarist Thomas Youngblood's enduring affinity for exotic music, yet "New Babylon" emerges as the album's standout. Featuring EPICA's Simone Simons (also the wife of KAMELOT keyboardist Oliver Palotai) and AD INFINITUM's Melissa Bonny, "New Babylon" is the exact type of dazzling, soundtrack-ready, slightly pretentious power metal that only KAMELOT can do.

On "The Awakening", KAMELOT continues to refine and perfect what was started on '99s "The Fourth Legacy". It would be a mistake to call the band an acquired taste at this point, their swelling attendance figures suggest otherwise. Instead, KAMELOT has become the all-world, all-encompassing symphonic metal band with few peers outside of NIGHTWISH.

Author: David E. Gehlke
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).