  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SUNROT

The Unfailing Rope

Prosthetic
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Descent
02. Trepanation
03. Gutter
04. The One You Feed Pt. 2
05. The Cull
06. Patricide
07. Tower Of Silence
08. Love

Now that summer is a-rollin' in, the need for music that extinguishes all light has never been more urgent. Fuck all that cheerful nonsense. Summer is a bummer and SUNROT are acutely aware of the downside of just about everything. The New Jersey quintet's second full-length album arrives a suitably sluggish six years after their first — the independently released "Sunnata" — and serves as a fitting comment on world events and their deleterious effect on our enfeebled souls. Or maybe "The Unfailing Rope" is just a blast of pure nihilism. It matters not, because whichever way you slit its throat, this is sludge metal of such a virulent strain that you can almost feel scabs forming on your face as it slithers and slams away.

Declaring themselves to be entirely impervious to commercial concerns at the first opportunity, SUNROT begin with amorphous, hissing noise and a gathering sense of hostility. When "Trepanation" erupts with the kind of sharp-elbowed but lobotomized riffs that go hand-in-hand with drug-addled despair, their modus operandi becomes clear. If we are all fucked, why not go down kicking and screaming, and at excruciating volume? The gnarliest slice of existentially ravaged doom since the last PRIMITIVE MAN album, "Trepanation" brandishes its riffs like a psychopath with a bloody syringe.

Next, "Gutter" swaggers in with IRON MONKEY-like levels of animosity, a broken-fingered stoner rock riff underpinning more howls from the piss-cavern. "The One You Feed Pt. 2" starts with a ripple of lo-fi guitar, before a huge, three-note riff takes over, ebbing and flowing to the bitter, shattered end. Brief interlude "The Cull" sounds like a duel between MERZBOW and a truculent harmonica; "Patricide" is a barbaric, droning mantra, with extra riffs. But for sheer, unadulterated hatred and dismay, "Tower of Silence" is going to take some beating this year. It takes a few minutes to wind its way through shadowy, ambient pastures, before building and building in power and poison, mutating into a hypnotic hymn to nothingness over 11 riveting minutes. The closing "Love" — more formless static, augmented with flashes of unnerving spoken word — is a magnificent mind-fuck.

Subtly experimental and yet still steeped in sludge metal's misanthropic stew, SUNROT have hit the coffin nail squarely on the head and left us all picking splinters from our eyes. Abandoning all hope has seldom sounded so alive.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).