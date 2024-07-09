  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

TURIN

The Unforgiving Reality In Nothing

MNRK Heavy
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Envy
02. Abyssal
03. I Am The Truth
04. Apostate
05. Ghost
06. Reflections
07. The Unforgiving Reality In Nothing
08. Loss (feat. Travis Worland)
09. Hopeless Solutions
10. Our Reality In Nothing

Stalwarts of the UK deathcore scene since the mid-noughties, TURIN (formerly known as THIS IS TURIN) have undergone a subtle but significant transformation. Observant folk will have noticed that deathcore has been mutating in all kinds of directions over the last few years, rehabilitating what was once a much-maligned sub-strain of heaviness and giving it a wholesale creative makeover. In accordance, TURIN have used that evolution as a springboard for something much more challenging and adventurous than the deathcore norm. Presented as a complete reset, "The Unforgiving Reality In Nothing" seeks to establish both a new way of doing things, and to redefine this band as one of the most distinctive in modern metal.

The key to TURIN's new sound is the sheer, visceral intensity that drives this leap into the semi-unknown. Opener "Envy" is certainly recognizable in terms of riffing style and arrangement, but there is an underlying atmosphere of spite and disquiet that enshrouds it, and a total disavowal of all the usual 'core cliches. The result is monstrously heavy, but oddly accessible, albeit in a ruthlessly downbeat and menacing way. "Abyssal" continues the assault, leaning into some more traditional, deathly guitar work, but still with that crushing aura of impending doom, partly expressed through sinister ambient tones pulsing in the background. When TURIN dive deeper into the poisonous treacle of metallic grimness, as they do on "I Am The Truth", their death metal influences become more pronounced, and a caustic hardcore edge seeps into the onslaught. Again, this is not a radical left-turn, but it brings an entirely new vibe to those familiar ingredients. Both grand and quasi-symphonic, "I Am The Truth" is also utterly filthy and bereft of light. TURIN sound utterly disinterested in repeating themselves or anyone else, and yet the catchiness and immediacy of these songs is hard to dispute. Wringing might and magic from these once monochrome tropes, they wield their newly found cutting edge throughout "The Unforgiving Reality In Nothing", stabbing home their emotional discordance with real venom.

At times, TURIN seem almost to be goading their peers to attempt something similar. "Apostate" is a textbook, symphonic deathcore song viewed through a cracked mirror. The machine-gun kicks and ghostly atmospherics are an anchor to the expected, but everything else about the song speaks of finessed distortions of well-worn ideas. Similarly, the title track detonates with death metal directness, but takes a perverse, circuitous route to its melodic, rabble-rousing payoff. Clanging church bells are particularly neat, apocalyptic touch. Even better, "Loss" (featuring ENTERPRISE EARTH frontman Travis Worland) is a runaway bulldozer of skewed brutality, with Worland and TURIN vocalist Darryl Jones bursting through walls of blastbeats, futuristic keys and toxic guitar scree, to deliver a vast, surging barrage of gothic majesty and scabbed-up squalor.

While defiantly left-field and inventive, "The Unforgiving Reality In Nothing" is such a classy, considered rebirth for these UK diehards that it will surely garner more acclaim and support than its often chilling contents might suggest. This is a seriously bleak and bruising record with a veritable shit-ton of charisma and some laudably incisive tunes. There may be no hope, but the infinite void now seems considerably more attractive.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).