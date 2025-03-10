Roc Nation

01. I Come Alive

02. The Devil I Know

03. Mud On Ya

04. Tombstone Town (feat. Slash)

05. Bones

06. Unholy Water

07. Haunted House

08. Putting Out The Fire

09. Superhuman

10. The Way

While there are a lot of unique voices in rock, not many are as much a powerhouse as Dorothy Martin of DOROTHY. The Los Angeles-bred singer and songwriter has the kind of guttural, aggressive delivery that's only reserved for the hardest rockers. Think Janis Joplin or Joan Jett for a new generation.

Now, DOROTHY is back with their fourth studio album, "The Way", out on Roc Nation, the label founded by Jay-Z. Sure, Jay-Z is a hip-hop guy, but he also knows when he hears a good rock act, as was displayed when he teamed up in 2004 with LINKIN PARK on "Collision Course".

"The Way" is an album that's really crafted to listen to from front to back. From "I Come Alive"'s opening lines to the last bars of the album's title and closing track, "The Way", the album takes the listener on an empowering journey of explosive riffing and passionate, often faith-filled lyrics.

On "I Come Alive", Martin's alto vocals grab the listener from the get-go, with a dark, hypnotic tone and soulful singing. Her opening soloing almost sounds like guitar shredding, if it were duplicated on vocals. After she asserts that she's "come alive," the guitars crash in and crank the song up to maximum volume.

Martin has a very unique style. That's a good thing, of course, and what you get is almost a female Myles Kennedy, but with her own sound. The Kennedy comparison comes from her soaring vocal style, which is really apparent on the anthemic "The Devil I Know", where Martin's singing really carries the song and takes center stage over the guitars. Elsewhere, on "Tombstone Town", Slash lends his expert guitar work to make this song a real banger.

"The Way" is chock full of mid-tempo rockers. Tracks such as "Bones" and "The Way" are a bit more bare bones, showing off DOROTHY's raw talent. The title track is a real standout. Martin sings about searching for the light amid darkness. There's something so heartfelt and vulnerable about Martin on "The Way", and it's fascinating to hear her go from a proud, bolstering rock chick throughout the album to a sensitive creature as the album wraps up.

Martin already has a name for herself, but "The Way" should only elevate her in the rock world. It's the kind of album that leaves the listener wanting more and stoked for the next release.