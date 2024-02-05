Napalm

01. BECAUSE I LET YOU

02. DYING LIGHT

03. NEVER TO RETURN

04. LIGHTHOUSE

05. THE ANSWER IS YOU

06. VIVARIUM

07. PANDEMONIUM

08. ENMITY

09. UNPREDICTABLE

10. GAME OF BLAME

11. PAURA

12. A SECOND OR A THOUSAND YEARS

Chișinău, Moldova's INFECTED RAIN are incredibly unique. The band, fronted by powerhouse vocalist Lena Scissorhands, who can switch between blood-spitting screaming and soft, ethereal vocals in seconds, makes listening thrilling, and INFECTED RAIN have only gotten stronger since their 2011 debut album Asylum. Now on their sixth studio album, "Time", INFECTED RAIN's growing expertise as songwriters — bringing together progressive, electronic, nu-metal and even tinges of death metal — makes it all sound like it belongs.

"Time" begins with "Because I Let You", which takes the listener on a musical voyage. It kicks in with heavy, nu-metal-flavored guitars and Scissorhands's screamy vocals. The chorus has a unique appeal, with warm, melodic guitar hooks spliced together with Lena's growling vocals. At about 1:40 the heavy instrumentals cut off to unveil a soft, delicate passage with sparce piano and just a taste of Scissorhands's tuneful singing. Then it explodes into more heavy guitars and screaming, almost leaving the listener wondering if that soft passage was a dream.

"Dying Light" follows, with a heavy groove and deep, symphonic metal sound. The song mixes together heavy guitars, crashing rhythms and beautiful harmonies, bringing a BUTCHER BABIES vibe. From there, "Never to Return" kicks in, which alternates between Scissorhands's pure, emotive singing and visceral screams.

Those looking for a more melodic track will find it in "Lighthouse", which is buoyed by Scissorhands's piercing, sultry singing, taking on a STITCHED UP HEART or IN THIS MOMENT character. Then, things take a 180, with heavy, pulsing "The Answer is You". Other highlights include the death metal-tinged anthem "Unpredictable", and the ballad-turned-heavy metal anthem "Game of Blame". "A Second or a Thousand Years" closes out the album with a soft instrumental. It's an unexpected ending, but there's charm in that.

"Time" is an exceptional album that, more than anything, shows off INFECTED RAIN and vocalist Scissorhands's strong versatility. Six albums in, INFECTED RAIN are still a fairly new band and one worth following.