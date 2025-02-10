Century Media

01. Devotion

02. Soft Glow

03. take.one.minute

04. Jawbreaker

05. Evelyn

06. It hurts to know you're there

07. To live in a different way

08. Sunshine

09. Anemoia

10. Mist

11. Ascending

Even metalheads have a softer side, and when they choose to display it, an artist such as LOVE IS NOISE should offer some reverie. The band, which, after the recent departure of former guitarist Tom Mellon, features just one member in vocalist and guitarist Cameron Humphrey, is soothing for the ears and soul but still has some heavier elements that will appeal to metal fans. Co-produced by the band with engineer Kel Pinchin and mixed by John Markson (Drug Church, Drain),the album is an emotion-laden revelation.

The band's Century Media debut, "To live in a different way", sounds refreshingly DIY, with a lo-fi sound that brings one back to the days of garage bands and friends jamming with no expectations other than creating something unique and beautiful.

"Devotion" starts the set off with huge, warm riffs and an atmospheric sound that also populates the rest of the album. Here, Humphrey embraces long, soaring notes above muddy guitars with an emo vocal delivery that bleeds from within.

Humphrey's emotive vocals are what carry the album, and while the instrumentation is often experimental-sounding, one consistent is Humphrey's heart-on-his-sleeve vocal delivery. In that spirit, it's worth mentioning that the instrumentation varies from song to song. This colossal variety is rare for an album, and it really makes "To live in a different way" a release one can listen to over and over, always finding something new.

Some album highlights include "Soft Glow", with noisy guitars and echo-y vocals, and "Evelyn", a swelling ballad with experimental beats and shoegaze textures. For those who want heavy, there's also "Jawbreaker", with aggressive rhythms and Humphrey showing that he can really scream. It's quite a shift to hear metalcore-worthy screamo vocals and chaotic guitars amid an otherwise mid-tempo set.

"To live in a different way", the album's title track, is perhaps the most commercial track on the release, with beautiful lyrics about embracing the moment and pristine vocals over bubbling guitars.

Those looking for a shapeshifting artist who will keep them on their toes, will find that artist in LOVE IS NOISE. With so much musical ground covered with "To live in a different way", from shoegaze to Brit-pop to metalcore, it shall be fascinating to see in which direction he goes next. We're here for it.