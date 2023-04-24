  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

CRADLE OF FILTH

Trouble And Their Double Lives

Napalm
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. She Is A Fire (new studio track)
02. Heaven Torn Asunder
03. Blackest Magick In Practice
04. Honey and Sulphur
05. Nymphetamine (Fix)
06. Born In A Burial Gown
07. Desire In Violent Overture
08. Bathory Aria
09. The Death Of Love (bonus track)
10. Demon Prince Regent (new studio track)
11. Heartbreak and Seance
12. Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych
13. The Promise Of Fever
14. Haunted Shores
15. Gilded Cunt
16. Saffron's Curse
17. Lustmord and Wargasm (The Lick Of Carnivorous Winds)
18. You Will Know The Lion By His Claw (bonus track)

Extreme metallers CRADLE OF FILTH have decades of history bringing their mix of black and symphonic metal to audiences across the globe. Frontman Dani Filth and company have no shortage of studio albums to their name, as CRADLE OF FILTH's most recent release, 2021's "Existence Is Futile", marked their 13th. Even so, the band have only released three live albums, the most recent being 2023's "Trouble and Their Double Lives".

"Trouble and Their Double Lives" marks CRADLE OF FILTH's first live album to arrive in more than two decades. The record was recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different shows across the U.S., Europe, Australia and elsewhere on their "Cryptoriana" world tour. CRADLE OF FILTH are known for their goth-inspired live shows, packed with energy and drama, so it's a bit surprising they haven't released more live albums. This album is a set that fans will welcome, offering stellar production quality and an accurate depiction of the band's live show.

Live records sometimes fail at capturing not only the band's live energy but also the acoustics of that particular performance. This is where "Trouble and Their Double Lives" shines. From the opening track, "She Is A Fire", to the final "You Will Know The Lion By His Claw", it's obvious Scott Atkins was an apt choice to produce, mix and master the album, as was Danny B to film.

Looking at the songs, "Trouble and Their Double Lives" gives fans what they want. It offers plenty of well-known CRADLE OF FILTH songs, as well as two brand new tracks. Stand-outs on the album include fan favorites "Nymphetamine (Fix)", which comes early in the set, and "The Death Of Love", which falls mid-show. The former begins with thick guitars, which make way for Zoe Marie Federoff's pure, innocent-sounding vocals. Live, Federoff's piercing voice is a dramatic counterpart to Filth's monstrous vocals, giving this a "Beauty And The Beast" vibe. Contrasting, "The Death Of Love" highlights Filth's growling vocals early on, with Federoff's melodic, vulnerable-sounding singing again providing a unique contrast.

For longtime fans, what's extra special about "Trouble and Their Double Lives" is the inclusion of new songs "She Is A Fire" and "Demon Prince Regent". The former kicks the live album off with manic guitars and rhythms, vicious vocals, eerie keys and lyrics about a mysterious woman who is "fire", whose eyes carry the "weight of mountains" and who has some undeniable power over your tortured protagonist. Meanwhile, "Demon Prince Regent" launches with an epic guitar passage, laying the groundwork for another blistering gothic metal anthem and classical sounding symphonics.

CRADLE OF FILTH's "Trouble and Their Double Lives" is a massive symphonic assault from beginning to end. Even though there aren't many peaks and valleys here, the upside is that it's all fire, all flame and keeps the listener engaged throughout. CRADLE OF FILTH have lots of symphonic horror left in them, and hopefully it won't take another 20 years for them to release another live record.

Author: Anne Erickson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).