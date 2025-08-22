Southern Lord / Three One G

01. Nihilism For Dummies

02. Crap Circles

03. Pain In The Assery

04. Biblical Loophole

05. Vinegar, Soap, and Holy Tap Water

06. Counterfeit Coins

07. Frequency Illusion

08. Liquidate The Living Body

09. All Hot Dogs Are In-Bred

10. Closed Fists and Closed Minds

11. End Of An Ear

Life is chaos. People are getting more stupid by the day. So-called civilized society is irrevocably fucked. Rising above the noise is virtually impossible. And that's where DEAF CLUB come in. Motivated by a collective desire to drown out their own tinnitus, and the moronic bleatings of mankind, these four twitching embodiments of sarcasm and despair have been lighting a fire under hardcore punk since 2010, and "We Demand A Permanent State Of Happiness" is their most righteously furious effort yet. Like chucking hand grenades at racist fuckheads, this is a necessary act of brutality that incinerates the zeitgeist out of sheer spite.

Frontman Justin Pearson has form in this area, as a member of various socially unacceptable outfits, from THE LOCUST to DEAD CROSS and beyond. His three comrades are clearly on the same wavelength, because these songs erupt like street riots, with all four men locked into a perpetual act of fervent hostility. The noise is the point.

In purely musical terms, DEAF CLUB offer jolting doses of scabrous punk and twisted 'core, embellished with unhinged noise and lyrics constructed from desperate sloganeering and fits of abject disgust. The specters of subversive icons like DEAD KENNEDYS and BIG BLACK lurk in the distant background but seething anti-songs like "Nihilism For Dummies", "Crap Circles" and "Frequency Illusion" sprint along their own unique road to nowhere. Lurching, howling, spitting, puking, this is angry punk rock stretched to new limits and rebuilt as a nonsensical art installation that aims to please no one, actively resenting the involvement of other human beings. It is, as a result, absurdly entertaining and deeply discomfiting in equal measure. Angular riffs collide at insane speeds, rhythms are warped into shapes that will haunt your sleeping brain, and Pearson screams with such vitriol and verve that every song feels like a visceral, grinding purge.

As humanity circles the plughole, records like this are utterly essential for preserving the sanity of the open-minded. DEAF CLUB are loud, obnoxious, deranged, and dripping with so much caustic cynicism that listeners will either be utterly thrilled or utterly horrified. Either way, job done.