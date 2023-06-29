Watch: DAVID DRAIMAN Sings Israeli National Anthem At DISTURBED's June 2023 Concert In Tel Aviv

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman sang a mid-show a capella version rendition of the Israeli national anthem "Hatikvah" before a sold-out crowd at the band Tel Aviv Expo concert on Wednesday (June 28). Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

DISTURBED previously performed in Israel in 2019 in Rishon Lezion.

In addition to the Hebrew-speaking Draiman, who once trained to be a cantor and contemplated becoming a rabbi, DISTURBED includes guitarist/keyboardist Dan Donegan, bassist John Moyer and drummer Mike Wengren.

Draiman's father and grandfather served in the Israel Defense Forces and both of the singer's maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors. His grandfather was also a cantor in Israel.

Last month, Draiman announced that DISTURBED would play a second concert in Israel in response to an overwhelming demand after their first show sold out.

"Israel, I'm amazing at the love you're showing us," he said in an Instagram video, announcing DISTURBED's June 29 concert in Tel Aviv to follow the Expo Tel Aviv show. "And we're planning to invite a couple more acts from the amazing Israeli scene to join us as well. He concluded by saying, "I'm so excited to come to see all of you and celebrate your beautiful metal scene along with your music. See you on June 28 and now June 29 in Tel Aviv."

In December 2021, Draiman said that he had lost thousands of social media followers since publicizing his trip to Israel in November of that year.

On November 30, 2021, Draiman lit a candle at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel at the Old City site of the terror attack that killed South African immigrant Eli Kay. He later claimed that he lost 4,000 followers after sharing photos of his "demonstration" at the Western Wall.

Draiman spent much of 2014 and early 2015 linking to articles by conservative and pro-Israel blogs and has often used his fame to speak out against anti-Semitism.

DISTURBED's song "Never Again", from 2010's "Asylum" album, was written about the Holocaust and calls out people who deny it.

The United States Holocaust Museum has featured Draiman in its "Voices On Anti-Semitism" podcasts.