184 Bands Announced For 2025 Edition Of France's HELLFEST, Including Headliners LINKIN PARK, SCORPIONS, KORN And MUSE

LINKIN PARK, SCORPIONS, KORN and MUSE will headline the 2025 installment of Hellfest, set to take place June 19-22, 2025 in Clisson, France.
Hellfest is an annual open-air festival and one of the biggest metal festivals in all of Europe.
After canceling the 2020 and 2021 installments due to the ongoing pandemic, Hellfest returned in 2022 and was held over two weekends, with seven days of performances from many of the biggest metal and hard rock acts in the world.
In 2023, Hellfest moved to a four-day format to welcome more than 200 bands on the six stages of the festival.
Hellfest, which drew 180,000 people in 2019, generally features a lineup which is 90 percent made up of international acts and 20 percent of spectators coming from abroad.
In the heart of the festival, the Hell City Square offers a walk into partner booths, a gallery of exhibitors, a huge metal market with a decoration worthy of the greatest science-fiction movies.
Earlier today (Monday, December 9),the Hellfest organizers released the following message: "Hellbangers, the wait is finally over — the lineup for Hellfest's 18th edition has been unveiled!
"This year, 184 bands and artists will storm the six stages of Hellfest, with one last very special guest yet to be announced. Among them, 106 will make their debut in Clisson, a testament to how alive and dynamic the 'extreme music' scene remains.
"We're thrilled to welcome LINKIN PARK back to Hellfest for only the second time in the festival's history, celebrating their remarkable comeback. Alongside them, hard rock legends SCORPIONS and nu-metal pioneers KORN will take the stage, setting the tone for an unforgettable weekend. And for the first time ever, British powerhouse MUSE will grace Clisson with their stadium-filling rock, a bold choice that's sure to win over even the doubters.
"On Friday, Mainstage 2 will shine a spotlight on women in music, with a lineup featuring female-led or all-female bands like WITHIN TEMPTATION, HEILUNG, EPICA, SPIRITBOX, KITTIE, FUTURE PALACE, Amira Elfeky, Charlotte Wessels, and SUN. With more than 42 bands including female musicians, this year's Hellfest promises to champion diversity like never before.
"This edition also highlights the rise of a new generation of headliners, the emergence of groundbreaking phenomena, legendary reunions, all while paying tribute to the pioneers of the genre who continue to uphold the legacy of our music.
Discover the full lineup and start planning your Hellfest experience — we'll see you in 193 days at CLISSON ROCK CITY!"
Thursday, June 19:
Mainstage 1:
KORN
TILL LINDEMANN
AIRBOURNE
APOCALYPTICA
SKINDRED
Mainstage 2:
ELECTRIC CALLBOY
ULTRA VOMIT
IMMINENCE
KIM DRACULA
SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET
Warzone stage:
HELLACOPTERS
TURBONEGRO
SOFT PLAY
STREET DOGS
TEEN MORTGAGE
Valley stage:
ORANGE GOBLIN
MONKEY3
CHAT PILE
SLOMOSA
TAR POND
Altar stage:
JINJER
WHITECHAPEL
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
MENTAL CRUELTY
WALKWAYS
Temple stage:
ALCEST
SUNN 0)))
IHSAHN
THY CATAFALQUE
WHITE WARD
Friday, June 20
Mainstage 1:
MUSE
THE HU
THE CULT
THE WARNING
LAST TRAIN
VOWWS
CACHEMIRE
Mainstage 2:
WITHIN TEMPTATION
HEILUNG
EPICA
SPIRITBOX
KITTIE
FUTURE PALACE
AMIRA ELFEKY
CHARLOTTE WESSELS
SUN
Warzone stage:
SEX PISTOLS (with Frank Carter)
THE DAMNED
LES GARCONS BOUCHERS
REAL MCKENZIES
LEFTOVER CRACK
LION'S LAW
MIKE MCCOLGAN AND THE BOMB SQUAD
CHUBBY AND THE GANG
BETON ARME
Valley stage:
RUSSIAN CIRCLES
PENTAGRAM
MASTERS OF REALITY
DOPETHRONE
ARABROT
SANDRIDER
DIRTY SOUND MAGNET
CASTLE RAT
WORMSAND
Altar stage:
EXODUS
SACRED REICH
TANKARD
3 INCHES OF BLOOD
NERVOSA
BURNING WITCHES
NIGHT ETERNAL
HEXECUTOR
FURIES
Temple stage:
IN EXTREMO
WIND ROSE
TROLLFEST
SOWULO
MÅNEGARM
LUC ARBOGAST
SKILTRON
PERCHTA
MORGARTEN
Saturday, June 21:
Mainstage 1:
SCORPIONS
JOE SATRIANI + STEVE VAI
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION
MYLES KENNEDY
TREMONTI
SOUTHERN RIVER BAND
AUDREY HORNE
LUCIE SUE
Mainstage 2:
JUDAS PRIEST
DREAM THEATER
SAVATAGE
PEYTON PARRISH
BEYOND THE BLACK
FREAK KITCHEN
ROSS THE BOSS
MAJESTICA
ADX
Warzone:
TURNSTILE
DEFEATER
TERROR
STICK TO YOUR GUNS
NASTY
CHISEL
SPY
PEST CONTROL
LAST HOUNDS
Valley stage:
HAVE A NICE LIFE
WINDHAND
MY SLEEPING KARMA
CONAN
STONED JESUS
MARS RED SKY
MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN
HOWARD
Altar stage:
LEPROUS
HAKEN
VOLA
THE OCEAN
VULTURE INDUSTRIES
PERSEFONE
URNE
SYK
VESTIGE
Temple stage:
BLOOD FIRE DEATH (a tribute to Quorthon and the music of BATHORY)
ABBATH
DEAFHEAVEN
GRIMA
SPECTRAL WOUND
AGRICULTURE
TRYGLAV
WITCH CLUB SATAN
LUNAR TOMBFIELDS
Sunday, June 22:
Mainstage 1:
LINKIN PARK
CYPRESS HILL
REFUSED
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL
DEAD POET SOCIETY
BLACKGOLD
ASHEN
BASTARDANE
Mainstage 2:
FALLING IN REVERSE
A DAY TO REMEMBER
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
LORNA SHORE
POPPY
NOVELISTS
BLOOD COMMAND
CHAINSAW MOTEL
Warzone stage:
KNOCKED LOOSE
WALLS OF JERICHO
GORILLA BISCUITS
GUILT TRIP
GOOD RIDDANCE
PAIN OF TRUTH
GOUGE AWAY
CALCINE
Valley stage:
JERRY CANTRELL
HEALTH
KYLESA
THOU
PRAYERS
FAETOOTH
CROWS
BLACK BILE
Altar stage:
DETHKLOK
UNLEASHED
CATTLE DECAPITATION
GUTALAX
SIGNS OF THE SWARM
UNE MISERE
GUINEAPIG
TSAR
Temple stage:
EISBRECHER
KOVENANT
PRIEST
SHAARGHOT
UNTO OTHERS
ALUK TODOLO
CEMETARY GIRLZ
GRAVEKVLT
