184 Bands Announced For 2025 Edition Of France's HELLFEST, Including Headliners LINKIN PARK, SCORPIONS, KORN And MUSE

LINKIN PARK, SCORPIONS, KORN and MUSE will headline the 2025 installment of Hellfest, set to take place June 19-22, 2025 in Clisson, France.

Hellfest is an annual open-air festival and one of the biggest metal festivals in all of Europe.

After canceling the 2020 and 2021 installments due to the ongoing pandemic, Hellfest returned in 2022 and was held over two weekends, with seven days of performances from many of the biggest metal and hard rock acts in the world.

In 2023, Hellfest moved to a four-day format to welcome more than 200 bands on the six stages of the festival.

Hellfest, which drew 180,000 people in 2019, generally features a lineup which is 90 percent made up of international acts and 20 percent of spectators coming from abroad.

In the heart of the festival, the Hell City Square offers a walk into partner booths, a gallery of exhibitors, a huge metal market with a decoration worthy of the greatest science-fiction movies.

Earlier today (Monday, December 9),the Hellfest organizers released the following message: "Hellbangers, the wait is finally over — the lineup for Hellfest's 18th edition has been unveiled!

"This year, 184 bands and artists will storm the six stages of Hellfest, with one last very special guest yet to be announced. Among them, 106 will make their debut in Clisson, a testament to how alive and dynamic the 'extreme music' scene remains.

"We're thrilled to welcome LINKIN PARK back to Hellfest for only the second time in the festival's history, celebrating their remarkable comeback. Alongside them, hard rock legends SCORPIONS and nu-metal pioneers KORN will take the stage, setting the tone for an unforgettable weekend. And for the first time ever, British powerhouse MUSE will grace Clisson with their stadium-filling rock, a bold choice that's sure to win over even the doubters.

"On Friday, Mainstage 2 will shine a spotlight on women in music, with a lineup featuring female-led or all-female bands like WITHIN TEMPTATION, HEILUNG, EPICA, SPIRITBOX, KITTIE, FUTURE PALACE, Amira Elfeky, Charlotte Wessels, and SUN. With more than 42 bands including female musicians, this year's Hellfest promises to champion diversity like never before.

"This edition also highlights the rise of a new generation of headliners, the emergence of groundbreaking phenomena, legendary reunions, all while paying tribute to the pioneers of the genre who continue to uphold the legacy of our music.

Discover the full lineup and start planning your Hellfest experience — we'll see you in 193 days at CLISSON ROCK CITY!"

Thursday, June 19:

Mainstage 1:

KORN

TILL LINDEMANN

AIRBOURNE

APOCALYPTICA

SKINDRED

Mainstage 2:

ELECTRIC CALLBOY

ULTRA VOMIT

IMMINENCE

KIM DRACULA

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET

Warzone stage:

HELLACOPTERS

TURBONEGRO

SOFT PLAY

STREET DOGS

TEEN MORTGAGE

Valley stage:

ORANGE GOBLIN

MONKEY3

CHAT PILE

SLOMOSA

TAR POND

Altar stage:

JINJER

WHITECHAPEL

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

MENTAL CRUELTY

WALKWAYS

Temple stage:

ALCEST

SUNN 0)))

IHSAHN

THY CATAFALQUE

WHITE WARD

Friday, June 20

Mainstage 1:

MUSE

THE HU

THE CULT

THE WARNING

LAST TRAIN

VOWWS

CACHEMIRE

Mainstage 2:

WITHIN TEMPTATION

HEILUNG

EPICA

SPIRITBOX

KITTIE

FUTURE PALACE

AMIRA ELFEKY

CHARLOTTE WESSELS

SUN

Warzone stage:

SEX PISTOLS (with Frank Carter)

THE DAMNED

LES GARCONS BOUCHERS

REAL MCKENZIES

LEFTOVER CRACK

LION'S LAW

MIKE MCCOLGAN AND THE BOMB SQUAD

CHUBBY AND THE GANG

BETON ARME

Valley stage:

RUSSIAN CIRCLES

PENTAGRAM

MASTERS OF REALITY

DOPETHRONE

ARABROT

SANDRIDER

DIRTY SOUND MAGNET

CASTLE RAT

WORMSAND

Altar stage:

EXODUS

SACRED REICH

TANKARD

3 INCHES OF BLOOD

NERVOSA

BURNING WITCHES

NIGHT ETERNAL

HEXECUTOR

FURIES

Temple stage:

IN EXTREMO

WIND ROSE

TROLLFEST

SOWULO

MÅNEGARM

LUC ARBOGAST

SKILTRON

PERCHTA

MORGARTEN

Saturday, June 21:

Mainstage 1:

SCORPIONS

JOE SATRIANI + STEVE VAI

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION

MYLES KENNEDY

TREMONTI

SOUTHERN RIVER BAND

AUDREY HORNE

LUCIE SUE

Mainstage 2:

JUDAS PRIEST

DREAM THEATER

SAVATAGE

PEYTON PARRISH

BEYOND THE BLACK

FREAK KITCHEN

ROSS THE BOSS

MAJESTICA

ADX

Warzone:

TURNSTILE

DEFEATER

TERROR

STICK TO YOUR GUNS

NASTY

CHISEL

SPY

PEST CONTROL

LAST HOUNDS

Valley stage:

HAVE A NICE LIFE

WINDHAND

MY SLEEPING KARMA

CONAN

STONED JESUS

MARS RED SKY

MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN

HOWARD

Altar stage:

LEPROUS

HAKEN

VOLA

THE OCEAN

VULTURE INDUSTRIES

PERSEFONE

URNE

SYK

VESTIGE

Temple stage:

BLOOD FIRE DEATH (a tribute to Quorthon and the music of BATHORY)

ABBATH

DEAFHEAVEN

GRIMA

SPECTRAL WOUND

AGRICULTURE

TRYGLAV

WITCH CLUB SATAN

LUNAR TOMBFIELDS

Sunday, June 22:

Mainstage 1:

LINKIN PARK

CYPRESS HILL

REFUSED

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

DEAD POET SOCIETY

BLACKGOLD

ASHEN

BASTARDANE

Mainstage 2:

FALLING IN REVERSE

A DAY TO REMEMBER

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

LORNA SHORE

POPPY

NOVELISTS

BLOOD COMMAND

CHAINSAW MOTEL

Warzone stage:

KNOCKED LOOSE

WALLS OF JERICHO

GORILLA BISCUITS

GUILT TRIP

GOOD RIDDANCE

PAIN OF TRUTH

GOUGE AWAY

CALCINE

Valley stage:

JERRY CANTRELL

HEALTH

KYLESA

THOU

PRAYERS

FAETOOTH

CROWS

BLACK BILE

Altar stage:

DETHKLOK

UNLEASHED

CATTLE DECAPITATION

GUTALAX

SIGNS OF THE SWARM

UNE MISERE

GUINEAPIG

TSAR

Temple stage:

EISBRECHER

KOVENANT

PRIEST

SHAARGHOT

UNTO OTHERS

ALUK TODOLO

CEMETARY GIRLZ

GRAVEKVLT