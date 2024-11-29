  • facebook
2025 Edition Of SICK NEW WORLD Festival Is Officially Canceled

November 29, 2024

The 2025 edition of the Sick New World festival has been canceled.

Organizers announced the cancelation in a statement, writing on social media: "It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025.

"Despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative and heavy music. Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World.

"Tickets purchased directly from Font Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days."

Next year's Sick New World was scheduled to be headlined by METALLICA and LINKIN PARK and was supposed to mark the first appearance in over a decade of the Mike Patton-fronted supergroup TOMAHAWK.

Sources have told Hits Daily Double that the "enormous guarantees" offered to the artists — METALLICA and LINKIN PARK were said to be getting $5 million each — meant that the event would need to sell out or come close at on-sale in order to turn a profit. Prior to the cancelation, a little more than one-third of Sick New World's 60,000 available tickets were sold, according to Hits Daily Double.

TOMAHAWK's Trevor Dunn broke the news of Sick New World's cancelation in an interview with The Vinyl Guide. He reportedly said of the event: "I'm probably not supposed to talk about this, but it's not happening. It'll come out in the wash soon, but basically, the festival [Sick New World] is not happening. We had a whole tour, we had a two-week thing built around that, which we can't do now because financially it doesn't make any sense, so yeah, that's not happening.”

He added "I believe so" when asked to clarify if the 2025 installment of Sick New World was definitely scrapped. "I erased it from my calendar, so I'm not going," he said.

Sick New World debuted in 2023 with SYSTEM OF A DOWN headlining and returned this past April with a massive, sold-out crowd, with the same band topping the bill again along with dozens of other bands performing on five stages.

When the Sick New World organizers announced the 2024 lineup, they called the hard rock and alternative music festival's inaugural year "meteorically successful".

Posted by Sick New World on Friday, November 29, 2024

