2025 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Nominees Include BAD COMPANY, THE BLACK CROWES And SOUNDGARDEN

BAD COMPANY, THE BLACK CROWES and SOUNDGARDEN are among the nominees for this year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

To be eligible for a nomination, the artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.

BAD COMPANY and THE BLACK CROWES have made the list for the first time while SOUNDGARDEN returned to the ballot after first appearing in 2023.

Here are the 2025 nominees:

BAD COMPANY

THE BLACK CROWES

MARIAH CAREY

CHUBBY CHECKER

JOE COCKER

BILLY IDOL

JOY DIVISION/NEW ORDER

CYNDI LAUPER

MANÁ

OASIS

OUTKAST

PHISH

SOUNDGARDEN

THE WHITE STRIPES

"This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame honors and celebrates," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, in a statement. "Continuing in the true spirit of rock and roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

Nominees are voted on by an international panel of more than 1,200 artists, historians and music industry players. The selection criteria include an artist's impact on other musicians, the scope and longevity of their work, innovation and excellence in technique.

THE BLACK CROWES frontman Chris Robinson told Billboard about his band's nomination: "We're just very excited. I don't think we ever really would have thought about it, so for it to be in front of us, it's incredible. We're thrilled. All sarcasm aside, it's amazing to be thought of. It's amazing to be included. We love music, and we understand the real magical, alchemic process in it, and that we've managed to still be here this many years later and still be making records and in a lot of ways having a level of recognition and success that we haven't felt before. Just to be mentioned (alongside) some of the names of the greatest artists, it's fantastic."

The Class Of 2025 will be revealed in late April. At that time, additional nominees will be announced that have not gone to the broader votership but were directly installed by the seletct committee, in the Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award areas.

The 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles this fall.