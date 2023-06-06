311 Announces Fall 2023 Tour With Special Guests AWOLNATION And BLAME MY YOUTH

311 has announced a fall tour with special guests AWOLNATION and BLAME MY YOUTH. The tour kicks off in Clive, Iowa on September 19 and will be making stops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Grand Junction, Salt Lake City, and more before wrapping up in Highland, California on October 8.

Ticket pre-sale details are as follows:

* Fan pre-sale tickets available June 6 @ 12 p.m. local

* Spotify pre-sale tickets available June 7 @ 10 a.m. local

* Bandsintown pre-sale tickets available June 8 @ 10 a.m. local

* Venue pre-sale tickets available June 8 @ 10 a.m. local

All tickets will be on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. local time at www.311.com/tour.

"We're super excited to get out on the road with AWOLNATION and BLAME MY YOUTH," shares Nick Hexum. "I'm a big fan of both of those bands and we're getting hit some towns we haven't played in a long while. Stoked!"

Upcoming 311 tour dates

Jun. 29 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

Jun. 30 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

Jul. 1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep. 19 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center^

Sep. 20 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center^

Sep. 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Sep. 23 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe Hammond^

Sep. 24 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino^

Sep. 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory^

Sep. 27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre^

Sep. 29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Amphitheater^

Sep. 30 - Wichita KS - WAVE^

Oct. 1 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC^

Oct. 4 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park^

Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

Oct. 8 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino**

Oct. 22 - Pomona, CA - In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Festival: Rock 2 Freedom*

* Festival appearance

^ With AWOLNATION and BLAME MY YOUTH

** With AWOLNATION

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar),Chad Sexton (drums),Tim Mahoney (guitar),SA Martinez (vocals/DJ) and P-Nut (bass).

311 mixes rock, rap, reggae and funk into their own unique, hybrid sound — and 33 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining and dynamic live bands in the U.S.

As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and RADIOHEAD.

311's celebrated live shows and touring schedule have earned them a vast and dedicated following nationwide. Their annual, headlining, amphitheater show is a staple of the U.S. summer touring season. Past support acts include THE OFFSPRING, SNOOP DOGG, SUBLIME WITH ROME, CYPRESS HILL, SLIGHTLY STOOPID, DIRTY HEADS, THE ROOTS, Matisyahu and Ziggy Marley.

311 has released thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVDs and a boxed-set, and have sold over nine million records in the U.S.

Ten albums have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 Sales chart — and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Radio Chart — including three No. 1 singles: "Down", "Love Song" and "Don't Tread On Me" — along with "Amber", "All Mixed Up", "Come Original", "Creatures For Awhile", "Hey You" and "Sunset in July".

Photo credit: Brian Bowen Smith