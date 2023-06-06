THE DARKNESS To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of 'Permission To Land' On October 2023 North American Tour

This year finds Britain's beloved rockers THE DARKNESS — singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor — celebrating 20 years since they birthed "Permission To Land", the multi-platinum, chart-topping debut album that changed the face of rock music forever. To celebrate the landmark occasion, THE DARKNESS will embark on the global "Permission To Land 20" tour, with North American dates kicking off on October 3 in San Francisco and wrapping on October 22 in Washington, D.C. Ticket pre-sale begins June 6 at 12 p.m. local time. Public on-sale starts June 9 at 10 a.m. local time via TheDarknessLive.com. VIP Experience ticket upgrades will be available across all shows.

Frontman Justin Hawkins shares: "When 'Permission To Land' landed, twenty short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe. As if by magic, rock wasn't dead! Fun wasn't banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again…Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next twenty! THE DARKNESS. The best. For you. Forever."

The shows promise to be a grand spectacle with the band playing the much-lauded, award-winning, foot-stomping, guitar-wailing, groove-making masterpiece in full. Kicking off with the splendid rifferama of "Black Shuck" they'll blast their way through all of "Permission To Land"'s eleven tracks, including "Growing On Me", "Love Is Only A Feeling", "Giving Up", "Love On The Rocks With No Ice", "Get Your Hands Off My Woman" and, of course, the iconic "I Believe In A Thing Called Love".

In addition to "Permission To Land"'s splendid confection of rock brilliance, the band will pump out a bonus "Best Of The Rest" set stuffed to the gills with all the hits and fan favorites from THE DARKNESS's six subsequent studio albums: "One Way Ticket To Hell…And Back", "Hot Cakes", "Last Of Our Kind", "Pinewood Smile", "Easter Is Cancelled" and "Motorheart".

A special expanded "Permission To Land" deluxe album version called "Permission To Land…Again" is due out this fall on Warner Music.

"Permission To Land 20" North American tour dates:

Oct. 3 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Oct. 4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Oct. 7 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct. 8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Oct. 13 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Oct. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

Oct. 17 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Oct. 18 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Oct. 22 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club