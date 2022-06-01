3RD SECRET, Featuring Members of SOUNDGARDEN, NIRVANA And PEARL JAM: 'Rhythm Of The Ride' Music Video

3RD SECRET, the new band featuring SOUNDGARDEN guitarist Kim Thayil, NIRVANA bassist Krist Novoselic and SOUNDGARDEN and PEARL JAM drummer Matt Cameron, has shared a new music video for "Rhythm Of The Ride". The song was recorded by Erik Friend and mixed by longtime Seattle producer Jack Endino.

The group, whose lineup is rounded out by Bubba Dupree, guitarist for D.C. hardcore outfit VOID and alt-metal supergroup HATER (also featuring Cameron),and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye (Novoselic's bandmate in GIANTS IN THE TREES),surprised-released its self-titled debut album, recorded and mixed by Endino, on April 11.

In the "Rhythm Of The Ride" video, which was shot at Murky Slough Studios in Naselle, Washington, Novoselic can be seen playing acoustic guitar, accompanied by Raye and Johnson.

Novoselic hinted at 3RD SECRET's existence in February, writing in a since-deleted tweet: "I am really busy trying to finish a record. In the middle of some hangups — looking for a mid-March release. But it's a secret, so don't tell anybody!"

"3rd Secret" track listing:

01. Rhythm Of The Ride

02. I Choose Me

03. Last Day Of August

04. Winter Solstice

05. Lies Fade Away

06. Live Without You

07. Right Stuff

08. Dead Sea

09. Diamond In The Cold

10. Somewhere In Time

11. The Yellow Dress

3RD SECRET marks Cameron and Thayil's first full-album collaboration following the 2017 death of SOUNDGARDEN singer Chris Cornell.

Thayil recently expressed his hope that he would re-team with his former bandmates on a new project. "I think the three of us have an interest in doing new things," he said of Cameron and SOUNDGARDEN bassist Ben Shepherd. "We certainly like working together."