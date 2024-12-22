  • facebook
RAMMSTEIN Shares Hour-Long 'World Stadium Tour 2019-2024' Documentary

December 22, 2024

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have shared a nearly one-hour documentary, "Rammstein World Stadium Tour 2019-2024", focusing on the band's touring activities over the course of the past five years. Check it out below.

Official video description: "RAMMSTEIN World Stadium Tour — a journey spanning five years, 135 concerts, and an incredible six million fans in attendance.

"From 2019 to 2024, a video team followed the production, focusing on the impressive efforts of the crew and their various trades. The footage provides an authentic and powerful look behind the scenes of the production: from intricate stage construction and lighting design to pyrotechnics, logistics, and countless other tasks. It highlights the expertise, tireless dedication, close collaboration, and sense of responsibility of an exceptional crew — qualities essential to creating a show of this magnitude."

RAMMSTEIN's latest European stadium tour launched on May 11 at Airport Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic and wrapped up with two performances at Veltins-Arena in Germany, Gelsenkirchen on July 26 and July 27.

In August 2023, Berlin public prosecutor's office dropped its investigation into accusations of sexual offenses by RAMMSTEIN singer Till Lindemann, citing a lack of evidence. Lindemann always denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them "without exception untrue".

In August 2024, RAMMSTEIN released a statement addressing the past allegations, saying: "Since last summer, we have been actively dealing with the accusations made against the band. We take this dispute very seriously, even if much of it is unfounded and excessively exaggerated. It is an inner process that will accompany us for a long time to come. Each of us does this in our own way and deals with it differently."

The band also expressed gratitude, saying: "At this point, we would particularly like to thank our families and loved ones for their unrestricted support and love; they too were hit hard by the allegations made and the media's handling of them.

"We thank our crew, our management, all our employees and everyone who has supported us and remained loyal along this journey. This massive stadium tour with this great show and this extraordinary stage has now come to an end after 135 concerts in 5 years with 6 million fans."

"It's not RAMMSTEIN. It's not us. It's not you. The path continues."

RAMMSTEIN's latest album, "Zeit", arrived in April 2022.

Lindemann (vocals),Paul Landers (guitar),Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar),Flake (keyboards),Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums) spent two years working on the eleven songs on the LP. They were once again assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini. "Zeit" was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France.

