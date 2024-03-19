A DAY TO REMEMBER Announces 2024 'The Least Anticipated Album Tour'

A DAY TO REMEMBER have announced details of "The Least Anticipated Album Tour", which will see them headlining arenas and amphitheaters across North America this summer. Kicking off June 6 at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minnesota, the coast-to-coast run will mark A DAY TO REMEMBER's first live shows in the U.S. in over a year and with stops at New Jersey's Prudential Center, California's KIA Forum, and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre along the way. The tour will feature special guests THE STORY SO FAR and FOUR YEAR STRONG with MILITARIE GUN, PAIN OF TRUTH and SCOWL appearing on select dates. A special artist presale for tickets begins today at 12:00 p.m. ET with general on sale for tickets starting Friday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Furthermore, A DAY TO REMEMBER are set for a series of U.S. festival appearances this year including performances at Welcome To Rockville (May 11),Hangout Fest (May 17),Sonic Temple (May 19),Four Chord Music Festival (June 22),and When We Were Young (October 19 + October 20).

A DAY TO REMEMBER released their latest studio album, "You're Welcome", in 2021. Largely produced by Colin "DOC" Brittain and the band's own Jeremy McKinnon, the 14-track collection represented another major step forward for the acclaimed group. Highlighted by singles "Brick Wall", "Degenerates", "Resentment", "Mindreader" and the #1 Active Rock single "Everything We Need", A DAY TO REMEMBER incited critical praise with "You're Welcome". Revolver declared, "['Brick Wall'] showcases the group's signature mix of post-hardcore heaviness and pop-rock hooks," while Consequence Of Sound declared, "the Florida rockers' new LP will continue their wide-ranging sound that ranges from infectious pop-punk to crushing metalcore." Forbes put it simply, "It seems A DAY TO REMEMBER are only just getting started," and Billboard praised the band's "anthemic hybrid of post-hardcore and pop." Popdust avowed A DAY TO REMEMBER "have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music," while Kerrang! attested, "'You're Welcome' is the perfect soundtrack to this strange and uncertain world that we live in."

In 2022 the band returned with the standalone single "Miracle", accompanied by an emotionally charged music video. The band also reignited their "You're Welcome" track "Re-Entry" with a new version featuring Mark Hoppus of BLINK-182.

"The Least Anticipated Album Tour" dates:

May 11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville @

May 17 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Fest @

May 19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple @

June 6 - Waite Park , MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

June 8 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park *

June 9 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater *

June 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

June 12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

June 14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion *

June 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

June 16 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live! at Terminal B *

June 18 - Toronto, ON - Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto *

June 21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

June 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival @

June 23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

June 25 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

June 26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center #

June 28 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs #

June 29 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

June 30 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion #

July 2 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #

July 3 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #

July 5 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

July 6 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater #

July 7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum #

July 9 - Albuquerque, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center ^

July 10 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena ^

July 12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena ^

July 14 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater ^

July 15 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds ^

July 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

July 19 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park ^

July 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

July 22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

July 24 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater ^

July 25 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

July 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom ^

July 28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

October 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young @

October 20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young @

June 6 - July 28 with THE STORY SO FAR and FOUR YEAR STRONG

* with MILITARIE GUN

# with PAIN OF TRUTH

^ with SCOWL

@ Festival date

Since their formation in 2003, A DAY TO REMEMBER quietly emerged as arguably the biggest underground band in the world. The Florida group affirmed this status by achieving one platinum album, two gold albums, one platinum single, and four gold singles. Not to mention, each full-length record ascended to #1 on the Billboard Rock, Indie, and/or Alternative charts with 2016's "Bad Vibrations" bowing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. They've put up unprecedented numbers for a rock act in the 21st century, generating nearly 2 billion streams worldwide and sales of three million-plus units. They've also packed arenas on continental tours and attracted a global audience consisting of millions.

A DAY TO REMEMBER is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals),Alex Shelnutt (drums),Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals) and Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals).

Photo credit: James Hartley