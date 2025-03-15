PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence, Possession Of Drugs

According to TMZ, PUDDLE OF MUDD's Wes Scantlin was arrested earlier this week after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Police were called to a Torrance, California apartment around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 11. After talking to Wes and his girlfriend, officers determined the couple got into a verbal argument that allegedly turned physical. Additionally, the 52-year-old musician was found in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance.

Scantlin was arrested at 4:01 a.m. and was booked at 5:12 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Inmate Information Center. He was charged with felony domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance. As of Saturday morning, he remained in a Los Angeles County Jail, with bail set at $90,000.

Earlier this month, Scantlin made headlines when he claimed he was "roofied" by an ex-bandmate before a disastrous PUDDLE OF MUDD gig at Daytona Bike Week.

Scantlin's latest legal problems come just eight months after he was arrested in Burbank, California for an outstanding warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

In February 2023, RadarOnline.com reported that Scantlin was arrested after he allegedly showed up at an old home he lost to foreclosure.

Prior to that, Scantlin was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in September 2017 after he attempted to board a plane with a BB gun. He pleaded no contest and was banned from LAX unless it involved traveling for work.

Less than two years earlier, in December 2015, Scantlin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and had several previous busts that same year for driving under the influence.

Additionally, he was arrested at a Denver airport in 2015 for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel and taken into custody as far back as 2012 for an altercation with a flight attendant.

He also ended a number of PUDDLE OF MUDD shows in 2016 early with various meltdowns, including one in which he accused a fan of stealing his house.

Scantlin's latest arrest comes three and a half years after he made headlines when he walked offstage midconcert at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin after complaining about the venue's lights.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Ubiquitous", was released in September 2023 via Pavement Entertainment.