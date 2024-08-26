A DAY TO REMEMBER Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour

A DAY TO REMEMBER continues a banner touring year with the announcement of its next North American headline run, "Couple More Shows". The multi-platinum Florida rock juggernaut will kick off the trek on October 17 at Fountainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada before hitting the main stage of When We Were Young festival on October 19 and 20. Next up, they roll through key markets in the Midwest and on the East Coast before two monumental homecoming shows on November 9 in Jacksonville, Florida and November 10 in Hollywood, Florida. The tour will feature support from AUGUST BURNS RED and STAND ATLANTIC. Pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 27 at 12 p.m. ET, with general on-sale beginning Thursday, August 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

The "Couple More Shows" tour launches on the heels of the group's biggest North American headline run to date, "The Least Anticipated Album" tour. The coast-to-coast run filled arenas and amphitheaters throughout the country, including legendary venues such as the KIA Forum in Los Angeles and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO.

Earlier this year, A DAY TO REMEMBER unleashed new single "Feedback", which arrived alongside a Jeb Hardwick-directed official music video featuring producers Drew Fulk (WZRD BLD) and Zakk Cervini. "Feedback" is co-produced by the band's own Jeremy McKinnon alongside Fulk and Cervini, and marked the first new music from the band in two years, signaling the dawn of a new era for the Florida group.

Alternative Press lauded the song's "petrol-torched rock riff" and Kerrang! praised its "high-energy", while Consequence applauded the track's "driving guitar." Revolver hailed the "explosive" single as their "official road anthem of the summer."

A DAY TO REMEMBER released their latest studio album, "You're Welcome", in 2021. Largely produced by Colin "DOC" Brittain and the band's own Jeremy McKinnon, the 14-track collection represented another major step forward for the acclaimed group. Highlighted by singles "Brick Wall", "Degenerates", "Resentment", "Mindreader" and the No. 1 Active Rock single "Everything We Need", A DAY TO REMEMBER incited critical praise with "You're Welcome". Revolver declared, "['Brick Wall'] showcases the group's signature mix of post-hardcore heaviness and pop-rock hooks," while Consequence commended, "the Florida rockers' new LP will continue their wide-ranging sound that ranges from infectious pop-punk to crushing metalcore." Forbes put it simply, "It seems A DAY TO REMEMBER are only just getting started," and Billboard praised the band's "anthemic hybrid of post-hardcore and pop." Popdust avowed A DAY TO REMEMBER "have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music," while Kerrang! attested, "'You're Welcome' is the perfect soundtrack to this strange and uncertain world that we live in."

In 2022 the band returned with the standalone single "Miracle", accompanied by an emotionally charged music video. The band also reignited their "You're Welcome" track "Re-Entry" with a new version featuring Mark Hoppus of BLINK-182.

"Couple More Shows" 2024 tour dates with AUGUST BURNS RED and STAND ATLANTIC except *:

Oct. 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Fountainebleau Las Vegas

Oct. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival *

Oct. 20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival *

Oct. 23 - Wichita, KS - Wave ICT

Oct. 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 26 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

Oct. 27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

Oct. 29 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

Oct. 30 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Nov. 01 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

Nov. 03 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Nov. 04 - Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

Nov. 06 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

Nov. 07 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

Nov. 09 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Nov. 10 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

* Festival performance

Since their formation in 2003, A DAY TO REMEMBER quietly emerged as arguably the biggest underground band in the world. The Florida group affirmed this status by achieving one platinum album, two gold albums, one platinum single, and four gold singles. Not to mention, each full-length record ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Rock, Indie, and/or Alternative charts with 2016's "Bad Vibrations" bowing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. They've put up unprecedented numbers for a rock act in the 21st century, generating nearly two billion streams worldwide and sales of three million-plus units. They've also packed arenas on continental tours and attracted a global audience consisting of millions.

A DAY TO REMEMBER is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals),Alex Shelnutt (drums),Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals) and Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals).

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine