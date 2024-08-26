SUM 41's DERYCK WHIBLEY Announces Book Tour For Memoir 'Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell'

Deryck Whibley of the iconic Grammy-nominated rock band SUM 41 has announced a U.S. book tour supporting his new memoir, "Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell", out October 8.

The book is available to pre-order now through Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

He will be making stops in four cities across the U.S., including Jersey City, Boston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. His first three stops on tour will include an intimate conversation with different renowned moderators about his triumphs, struggles, and accomplishments throughout his career and in his personal life. All attendees will leave with an exclusive look into the making of Deryck's memoir and a signed copy of the book.

All tour dates can be found below, and tickets for select appearances are available to purchase now.

Tuesday, October 8

White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey

Moderator: Kevan Kenney, MTV and Amazon Music on-air host

Wednesday, October 9

WBUR CitySpace in Boston, Massachusetts

Moderator: Amory Sivertson, WBUR senior producer and host of "Beyond All Repair" and "Endless Thread".

Thursday, October 10

Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California

Moderator: Matt Pinfield, Westwood One Radio/TV host

* Tickets for this date are not on sale until mid-September.

Friday, October 11

Barnes & Noble in Las Vegas, Nevada

*Please note, this date will be just a book signing.

"Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell" is Whibley's story, but it is also the untold story of SUM 41. Whibley takes you backstage, into the recording booth, and through the highest highs and lowest lows of the band whose story is inextricably woven with his own.

With his insightful, earnest, and genuine voice, Whibley gets real about fame, fortune, and the music industry. Detailing everything from winning at the MTV Video Music Awards and being nominated for a Grammy to revisiting his high-profile relationships and friendships, contending with invasive paparazzi, and suffering from health issues that brought him to the brink, Whibley offers a forthright and unforgettable memoir.

Deryck Whibley shared the below thoughts on his upcoming memoir: "Ten years ago, I found myself on the brink of death in a hospital bed. Surviving that moment, I made a promise to myself: I would fight harder than ever for this band and strive to become the best version of myself. Today, I'm proud to say that SUM 41 is experiencing the greatest success in our career, with our biggest hits on the radio and performing at the largest shows of our lives. This book is the story of that journey — through the good, the bad, and the really fucking ugly. It's about how I fought my way back, the battles I faced along the way, and how I turned those struggles into the fuel that powers everything I do now."

This year SUM 41 released its final double album, "Heaven :x: Hell", on March 29, 2024 via Rise Records. "Heaven :x: Hell" is the most ambitious album from SUM 41 yet — "Heaven" is 10 tracks of snarling high energy pop punk, while "Hell" consists of ten heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks.

This highly acclaimed final album included singles such as "Dopamine", "Landmines", "Rise Up" and "Waiting On A Twist Of Fate". "Landmines" was performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and reached No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, marking the band's first #1 single since "Fat Lip" claimed the spot in 2001. The track also hit the No. 1 spot at Alternative Radio and Active Rock Radio in Canada.

For the final time as a collective, Deryck will be hitting the road this September with the rest of SUM 41 for the final U.S. leg of the "Tour Of The Setting Sum". Since kicking off this world tour back in March, the band has made stops in Japan, Mexico, Germany, Italy, and more. The band will perform their largest show to date to a sold-out crowd of over 35,000 people at Paris La Défense Arena in France in November, and they will be playing their final hometown shows as a band in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena on January 28 and January 30, 2025.

Looking back at the band's storied 27-year career, SUM 41 has firmly cemented their place in rock history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations),a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades.

Photo credit: Ari Whibley