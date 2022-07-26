AARON LEWIS Claims He Knows 'What The F**k Is Going On', Rails Against 'Tyrannical People' In U.S. Government

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis has once again railed against the government, saying that our representatives have failed to properly carry out the most basic and important tasks.

The 50-year-old Lewis, an outspoken conservative rocker who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade, voiced his views on the current political situation in the U.S. before performing his single called "Am I The Only One" during his July 23 concert at Dr Pepper Park At The Bridges in Roanoke, Virginia.

He told the crowd (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have all lost our connection with the Constitution. Because if we knew the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights, we would know that it clearly states that it's our responsibility as we the people to take back a country governed by tyrannical people. They have proven that they have business whatsoever as the representatives of us. All those people that sit in Washington, D.C., in the grand scheme of things not all that fucking far from here. I can almost smell them in the air. It smells like fucking treason, is what it smells like. It smells like they're blaming us for an insurrection that they committed.

"We the people. It's a very strong statement right there. No other country's documents that create that country starts with 'we the people'. It doesn't.

"Here's another thing: is it just me or have you noticed that we're the only country in the world that has a fentanyl problem?" he continued, referencing the cheap but potent synthetic opioid that has been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States. "No, it's like for real. Have you noticed that? There isn't another country on the face of the earth that is losing thousands of people a week to fentanyl. It seems like a war is going on without us even knowing it, doesn't it? Go look. Go look. There isn't another country on the face of the earth with a fentanyl problem. Do you know where fentanyl comes from? The only place on the face of the earth that it comes from? China. That's where they make it. It's the only place on the face of the earth that they can make it. So all the fentanyl that's coming into this country, and only this country — it might be oozing over into Canada, but I can promise you Mexico, where it's all coming from, doesn't have a fentanyl problem.

"Start paying very close attention to what the fuck is going on," Lewis added. "'Cause, unfortunately, the reason why I get myself in trouble every time I step out on this stage if because I know what the fuck is going on. And I'm not gonna shut the fuck up until everybody else knows what the fuck is going on too. Because here's the difference: I sit up here right now and I run my mouth for everybody. Even the fucking idiots that choose to spout all their anti-America, anti-family, anti-everything bullshit. Because you know what? As much as I don't wanna hear it, they're free to say it. But I'll tell you what right now — freedom goes in all directions. Which means that you're free to be an asshole. You're free to be completely deranged and off in your own fucking universe. You're free to be a man and slice your fucking penis in half and fucking scrape all the seeds out like a cucumber and fold it all back up inside you. You know what? You're still a man that's just fucking self-mutilated himself. You can do all that, and I will stand up for you, because I believe in your freedom to be able to do that even though I don't agree with you at all.

"That's the difference. They wanna shut us up and shut us down. And I wanna fight for the same fucking freedoms that they love. The ability to be able to say shit like that and not have the government show up at your door the next fucking day.

"This is our country — not the government's. We have every right to remove them."

Last November, Lewis claimed that he beat COVID-19 by taking ivermectin, a drug with no evidence of being a safe or effective treatment for the novel coronavirus. He said he also used Z-Pak, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections by inhibiting the growth of bacteria in the body.

Lewis made headlines last September when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

Aaron told the Anchorage Press in a January 2020 interview that he considered the first Donald Trump impeachment by the House Of Representatives as the clearest representation of what's wrong with America these days.

Lewis was a staunch critic of President Barack Obama, telling a crowd at one of his solo concerts in 2016: "Barack Obama should have been impeached a long fucking time ago. Every fucking decision he makes is against the Constitution, it's against what's good for our fucking country, and he is truly the worst fucking president that we have ever had in the history of this fucking country."

That same year, Lewis told Billboard that he would support Trump in the U.S. presidential race, even though he was "disappointed" by the real estate mogul "with the bickering and the name-calling." Lewis added that he voted for Senator Ted Cruz, Trump's closest competitor in the Republican nomination race, in the Massachusetts primary.