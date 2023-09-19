AC/DC, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, GUNS N' ROSES And TOOL: Set Times For POWER TRIP Festival Revealed

Festival producer Goldenvoice has announced the set times for its inaugural Power Trip three-day metal music event, scheduled to take place October 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California

GUNS N' ROSES will hit the stage at 9:25 p.m. and IRON MAIDEN will perform at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, October 6; AC/DC will play at 9:25 p.m. and JUDAS PRIEST at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7; METALLICA will close the event at 9:35 p.m. and TOOL will kick off at 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.

Three-day general admission is $599 and three-day reserved seats are $999-$3,250 at PowerTrip.live.

The event promises a heightened experience rather than a mere festival field packed with metal fans.

"This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances," the original announcement from Goldenvoice read. "This is the most rocking line-up to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape."

A month after Power Trip was announced in April, several people told the Palm Springs Desert Sun that they thought the event was "too expensive", resulting in slower-than-expected ticket sales. It has also been speculated that METALLICA's August 25 and August 27 performances at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and GUNS N' ROSES' scheduled October 1 concert at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego were negatively affecting the demand for tickets to Power Trip. Power Trip is also scheduled to take place during the same weekend as the Danny Wimmer Presents-produced Aftershock festival in Sacramento, which features headliners TOOL and GUNS N' ROSES.

JUDAS PRIEST is filling the slot originally reserved for Ozzy Osbourne, who canceled his appearance at Power Trip in July due to his ongoing health issues.

This past March, AC/DC, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, GUNS N' ROSES and TOOL shared a teaser video for Power Trip that featured iconic metal images, including a Gibson SG guitar, a stack of amplifiers and cactuses creating the "devil horns", plus logos of each of the six bands.

Power Trip will mark AC/DC's first concert since September 2016, when the band concluded a run of U.S. dates with GUNS N' ROSES' Axl Rose on vocals while frontman Brian Johnson recovered from hearing loss.

Last year, Johnson told Rolling Stone he didn't know if AC/DC would perform again. "I would love to," he said. "It's as simple as that. I think everybody would. There's a groundswell of people just asking. But I hate talking about the future, because, fuck, we were ready two years ago, and the pandemic came, and it screwed everything up. So I'm terrified to say what could happen and what couldn't."

METALLICA previously performed at the Empire Polo Grounds in 2011 as part of the West Coast installment of the "Big Four" event, also featuring ANTHRAX, MEGADETH and SLAYER.

The similarly named Desert Trip festival was held in 2016 and featured performances by THE ROLLING STONES, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and THE WHO. That event was reportedly the single most lucrative music festival in American history, having grossed $160 million.