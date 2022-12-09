  • facebook
AC/DC: Officially Licensed Book '50 Years Of High Voltage Rock 'N' Roll' Coming In 2023

December 9, 2022

Rufus Publications will release an officially licensed AC/DC book, "AC/DC: 50 Years Of High Voltage Rock 'N' Roll", in 2023. A teaser video is available below.

Rufus says in a statement: "AC/DC have sold more than 200 million records worldwide, including 71.5 million albums in the United States, making them one of the biggest rock bands in the world. In 2023 the band will celebrate their 50th anniversary. We are working on something very special to celebrate that anniversary."

AC/DC's latest album "Power Up", was released in November 2020. The LP features AC/DC's current lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals),Phil Rudd (drums),Cliff Williams (bass),Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar). It was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust".

"Power Up" landed at the No. 1 spot in 18 countries, including in the U.S., where it sold over 117,000 copies in the first week. "Power Up" marked AC/DC's sixth No. 1 album in Australia where the band is the only Australian group in history to have had a No. 1 album across five decades: "Back In Black" (1980s),"Ballbreaker Live" (1990s),"Black Ice" (2000s),"Rock Or Bust" (2010s) and "Power Up" (2020s).

"Power Up" was the fastest-selling album of 2020 in at least three of its biggest markets — U.S., Australia and the U.K. — where it debuted at No. 1.

