AC/DC To Be Honored At O2 Silver Clef Awards Ceremony In London

May 30, 2024

AC/DC will be honored with an award at this year's annual O2 Silver Clef Awards on Friday, July 5 in London, held in aid of U.K. music-therapy charity Nordoff And Robbins.

AC/DC will be presented with the Legend Award, acknowledging five decades of the iconic band, whose huge impact on the industry still reverberates through today's rock musicians.

The artists will receive their awards in person at a glittering music industry lunch and ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane. The exclusive event — now in its 48th year — will raise vital funds for Nordoff And Robbins to support a wide range of children and adults. The charity's trained music therapists enable connection and communication through music for people living with autism, dementia, learning difficulties, brain injuries, life-limiting illnesses, mental health challenges, grief and trauma.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognize and celebrate the talent of the winning artists and are one of the highlights of the music industry calendar — bringing together artists, labels, management teams and celebrity supporters. Since 1976 the awards have raised nearly £13 million for Nordoff And Robbins's transformative music therapy services and honored some of the greatest names in music. Last year's event raised over £612,000 for Nordoff And Robbins, supporting its work with some of the most vulnerable people in society.

In 2023, Nordoff and Robbins held nearly 50,000 vital music therapy sessions across the U.K. Shaped by more than 60 years of practice, Nordoff And Robbins's trained music therapists use the power of music to transform people's lives by helping them to express themselves and connect with others. The charity works with children and adults at over 380 schools, hospitals, hospices and care homes, as well as providing sessions from its centers nationwide.

Hosted with O2 for the last 23 years, the annual lunch is Nordoff And Robbins's biggest fundraising event of the year thanks to table sales, sponsorship and live auctions on the day, featuring special items from the winning artists alongside money can't buy experiences donated by the music industry. Edith Bowman will host the star-studded ceremony for the sixth year running.

AC/DC is one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band's "Back In Black" album stands out as the "best-selling album by any band ever" and the "third best-selling album by any artist", with global sales of 50 million and counting. The band continues to sell out shows on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually, generate streams in the billions, and have a legion of dedicated fans, which grows with every passing year. The band is undertaking a sold-out European stadium tour this summer in support of their 17th album, "Power Up", which debuted at No. 1 in 21 countries. Lead singer Brian Johnson will pick up the Amazon Music Legend Award on behalf of the band.

Johnson said: "We're over the moon to receive the Amazon Music Legend Award. As a band, we've been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff And Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute. Thank you for this honor."

