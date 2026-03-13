TESTAMENT Announces Remastered Reissue Of 'Practice What You Preach'

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans TESTAMENT have announced the upcoming remastered reissue of their coveted 1989 album "Practice What You Preach", due on May 8 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The "Practice What You Preach (2026 Remaster)" reissue was remastered by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound. It will be available digitally and 180-gram vinyl on yellow and orange swirl with black splatter (limited to 1250 worldwide) and is packaged with brand new artwork from Bill Benson (who also designed the original cover art),a 20-page booklet showcasing old photos and documents provided by TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson and newly provided liner notes.

Commenting on the reissue, Billy says: "I am stoked about the remastered 'Practice What You Preach' release with Nuclear Blast. With new artwork and bigger sound than the original. Drop the needle and bang your head!!"

"Practice What You Preach" achieved near-gold status in the United States upon its release in 1989 and became TESTAMENT's first album to enter the Top 100 on the Billboard 200 chart.

TESTAMENT's latest album, "Para Bellum", came out in October 2025 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was recorded with Juan Urteaga and mixed for the first time by Jens Bogren. The cover art was once again painted by Eliran Kantor.

When "Para Bellum" was first announced in August 2025, it was accompanied by the official music video for the LP's first single, "Infanticide A.I.", directed by Joey Durango.

A major evolution on "Para Bellum" was the addition of powerhouse drummer Chris Dovas, whose precision, speed, and instinctive dynamics infuse the album with fresh energy. Working closely with Peterson throughout the writing process, Dovas helped shape song structures, accelerated the workflow, and injected a level of versatility that amplifies the album's modern edge without straying from the TESTAMENT sound.

Dovas officially joined TESTAMENT in 2023 as the replacement for Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER).

Prior to joining TESTAMENT as a full-time member, Dovas previously filled in for Lombardo on the first six dates of TESTAMENT's summer/fall 2022 leg of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour". Lombardo was unable to make those gigs due to a scheduling conflict with the MISFITS.

This past December, TESTAMENT announced the U.S. leg of their "Thrash Of The Titans" world tour. The trek, which will launch later this month, unites the band with fellow thrash legends OVERKILL and DESTRUCTION for one of the fiercest tours of the year.