TRIXTER's 'Phenomenal' New Album Will 'Probably' Arrive In Early 2027: 'Everybody Is Gonna Be Blown Away'

In an interview with Australia's The Rockpit, TRIXTER guitarist/vocalist Steve Brown once again confirmed that a new studio album from the band is in the works. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are probably 75% done with it. We've probably got about 14 or 15 songs. The problem with me making a record is that every time I get sort of moving, I get called to do something else. And I gotta go, when I'm getting paid. But, yeah, it's phenomenal. We are also working on a documentary. It's not a TRIXTER documentary, but it's a documentary about [TRIXTER bassist] P.J. [Farley] and I, our journey together and playing in all different bands and how we always come back together. So I'm thinking early 2027 is when we're gonna probably release everything together. And all I can say is you won't be disappointed."

Regarding the fact that Brown and Farley are the only members of the classic TRIXTER lineup who are still actively touring with the band — which features Ben Hans on percussion — Steve said: "Luckily, we all sing. And I'm pretty much the lead singer. P.J. is singing a couple of songs. It's one of those things to where, look, it's not the perfect situation. I wish the original band was still together, but as we get older, man, people have different ideas how they wanna live their life. And if someone doesn't wanna get on a plane and play rock and roll, hey, I can't make 'em do it. So when P.J. and I made a decision — we looked at each other and said, 'Hey, man, I wanna keep TRIXTER going,' and this is the way we decided to do it."

Looking ahead to what's coming next from TRIXTER, Brown added: "We are a classic rock band now. We are heading into our 36th year as a national act, 42 years since our first show in 1984. And, look, I think the best is yet to come. I'm telling you, when people hear, when you hear the new music and the new record, everybody is gonna be blown away, because I know I'm so proud of it. I know P.J. is. And it's just a matter of finding the time, getting that window of time to finish it all, because nothing we do, whether it's the documentary or the record… We just finished doing a song for a tribute record for a great, great band who I think might even be Australian, a '70s soft rock band, we did a tribute record. And I think that's gonna blow people away. And it's gonna show everybody we where we're headed. And at the end of the day, it's all about doing the best we can do to be the best TRIXTER that we are right now, right in this moment."

Last June, Steve told The Hair Metal Guru about TRIXTER's new music: "I have about 15 songs worked up and I'm really, really excited. I think when we do get around to making the record, it is gonna blow people away, I can honestly say, because I know I'm excited about it. So I know when I'm excited, by the time you hear it and the fans all around the world, they're gonna be blown away."

Brown continued: "The problem is that I always get booked to do other stuff. And it's, like, I've gotta make money. But also, P.J. and I, we started filming a documentary that's gonna be a partner with the record. And it's not a TRIXTER documentary, though it has a lot of TRIXTER in it. It's about the story of P.J. and I, of our musical journey together, that we've been playing together close to 40 years now. And though we still are in TRIXTER, he's done so many different things — he was in the band RA, he was in Lita Ford, he's in FOZZY, he's in this, he's in that. And likewise with me, whether it's playing with DEF LEPPARD, Dennis DeYoung, Eric Martin, all the stuff that we do. But we always come back together and that brotherhood and that bond that we have. So that's also the other thing. So there's a lot of great stuff happening. I tell all the fans, you've just gotta be patient."

In March 2025, Steve told Youngstown Studio's B.J. Lisko about the progress of the songwriting sessions for a new TRIXTER album: "Yeah, I'm actively working on songs right now. P.J. has got some ideas. We have some stuff in the works. We started shooting some documentary footage — not for a TRIXTER documentary, but something about P.J. and I, our journey together. It's gonna be really unique. And hopefully we're gonna have that done for next year or maybe the year after. And we're definitely gonna have a new TRIXTER record that accompanies that."

He continued: "I could easily put out another TRIXTER record in another couple of weeks, if I had to. It needs to be something that has more special meaning. And especially because it's sort of a different configuration now. So it needs to be that much more extra special for me to wanna commit to do that. But it's definitely in motion. And I will say I probably have 15 new songs that are that I'm extremely excited about and I can't wait for the world to hear it. Because, like everything that I do, I try to make it the best thing that I've ever done. So I'm really happy with this, where it's coming. And P.J. has come up with some great ideas, and I actually had him sing on a song that I wrote that I thought would be perfect. And it came out a hundred percent better than I thought it was gonna be."

Asked what, in his opinion, makes a good TRIXTER song, Brown said:"I think all the classic stuff. What I love is I love pop music that's got great guitars, of course. It's what I always tell people — it's like if you took VAN HALEN, KISS, CHEAP TRICK, BON JOVI and DEF LEPPARD, put it all together, those are probably my biggest influences as far as making records and what I envisioned TRIXTER to be when I was a little kid. That was the concoction that I put in the cauldron. And over the years, that's really it. So I think for me, it's always about melody, a great vocal hook melody, a lyric that you can get behind. I definitely think I took a strong influence from BON JOVI. And I remember when I started getting TRIXTER going, Jon's [Bon Jovi] advice was always, 'Make sure you have a good lyric and something that's powerful.'"

The original TRIXTER lineup — also featuring drummer Mark "Gus" Scott and singer Pete Loran — reunited in 2008 and lasted until 2017, during which time the band released two studio albums via Frontiers Music Srl — 2012's "New Audio Machine" and 2015's "Human Era".

TRIXTER toured extensively in the United States, Canada and Japan in support of its five major label releases. They have performed live in arenas and amphitheaters with crowds up to 35,000 people, appearing with such rock superstars as KISS, SCORPIONS, POISON, TED NUGENT, NIGHT RANGER, CINDERELLA, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, WARRANT, GREAT WHITE and FIREHOUSE.