ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN Describes His Experience As A German Immigrant Living In America

In a new interview with Made In Metal, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann, who moved to Nashville from his native Germany more than three decades ago, was asked to describe his experience living in the U.S. as an immigrant. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Ooh, interesting. Nobody ever asked that question. [Laughs] Well, luckily, America is a very open country, very welcoming. So you never feel like a foreigner, because as soon as you come in — and I've got dual citizenship, so I'm both American and German at this point, but you never feel like a foreigner. You always feel like an American. Once you're in, you're part of the group, where in some countries, especially in Europe, like in Germany, there's people who lived in Germany for 30, 40 years, and there's still… some people say, 'Well, he's a foreigner.' But in America, it's different. Once you're in, you're an American, and that feels very good, but at the same time, I can just open my mouth and people say, 'Where y'all from?' They know that I'm not born in the United States. They can hear my accent and they know — to them, I'm very German still. And to my German friends, they think I'm a bit American now, so I'm somewhere in between. I'm like a bastard. [Laughs]"

Last month, Hoffmann told Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz about his decision to move to Nashville: "I wound up there the first one ever, I think. When I got there in '93, a long time ago, there was nobody in the metal scene or even rock world out there. I remember the people, the locals telling me, 'Oh yeah, there's another guy that's sort of heavy' [who is living in Nashville]. John Kay from STEPPENWOLF' was supposedly [out there]. To me, that's not really… Well, it's kind of heavy… He's all right. I mean, I never met the guy. But whatever. But that was the only other name that was considered maybe heavy. But I didn't move out there to be in the local scene. I just liked it because it was involved and it was a city that was all about music and it seemed to be the right place. Even though shortly after I moved there, or sometime after I moved there, I left the music scene altogether. It was still a decent place to live. And it wasn't until maybe 10, 15 years ago that everybody and their sister started to move to Nashville. And now it's the Mecca of musicians, period. I mean, a lot of people that you never in a million years would think would move to Nashville, they're all there now. It's crazy."

ACCEPT's latest album, "Humanoid", was released on April 26 via Napalm Records. The LP was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap.

ACCEPT recently announced a massive European headline tour, with more than 20 shows across the continent for autumn 2024. This summer, ACCEPT will also return to some of the world’s most important rock and metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and more, following their South American spring tour.

ACCEPT and KK'S PRIEST will join forces this fall 2024 for a North American tour. The run will begin on August 31 in Los Angeles, California, visiting a slew of major cities in the USA and Canada — such as Toronto, Montreal, New York and Nashville — before coming to an end in San Francisco, California on October 7.

In February 2022, it was announced that ACCEPT had inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

ACCEPT's previous album, "Too Mean To Die", came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, the aforementioned Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

Mark Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last six studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017),2021's "Too Mean To Die" and 2024's "Humanoid".