ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN: 'I Stopped Drinking About Eight Years Ago, And It's Beautiful'

March 31, 2024

In a new interview with Jorge Botas of Metal Global, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann revealed that he has been sober for almost a decade. "I was never a hardcore drinker, but I was a steady drinker," he explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Every night I would have my two, three glasses of whatever. And I couldn't even go to bed before I had a slight buzz for many years. And it's just dangerous. And then, one day, you realize the price is just too high — the headaches the next day and the hangover. So I stopped drinking about eight years ago, and it's beautiful… It's just awesome to get up in the morning and to feel fresh and not have a hangover."

Hoffmann went on to say that the "downside of not drinking" is "if you are in a group of drinkers and you're the only one not drinking, it's a little painful sometimes, because they get sillier and sillier and louder and louder, and you sit there and think, 'This is unbearable.' … Well, they're having fun, but they don't notice how [it affects you]," he added. 'I've been there many times."

ACCEPT's new album, "Humanoid", will be released on April 26 via Napalm Records. The LP was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap.

Fans can immerse themselves in the upcoming album on an interactive web site, where they can reprogram the robot that is featured on the album cover, and discover different parts of the album in the process. Pre-save "Humanoid" now to gain access to the web site here.

ACCEPT recently announced a massive European headline tour, with more than 20 shows across the continent for autumn 2024. This summer, ACCEPT will also return to some of the world’s most important rock and metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and more, following their South American spring tour.

In February 2022, it was announced that ACCEPT had inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

ACCEPT's latest album, "Too Mean To Die", came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, the aforementioned Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville with Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH),who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

Mark Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last five studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017) and "Too Mean To Die".

