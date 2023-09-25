ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN Is Working With Violin Vixen AVA-REBEKAH RAHMAN And Composer STEPHEN BENTLEY-KLEIN On New Project

ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann is collaborating with his girlfriend, violinist Ava-Rebekah Rahman, and London-based composer, arranger and conductor Stephen Bentley-Klein on a new musical project.

Earlier today (Monday, September 25),Rahman took to her Instagram to share a few photos of her with Hoffmann and Bentley-Klein, and she included the following message: "Dear friends! Just wanted to share some exciting news with all of you! This past week has been an absolute blast working with the wonderful Steven Bentley-Klein and Wolf Hoffmann as we've been pouring our hearts and souls into our thrilling and exotic new musical project! It's been non-stop productivity and inspiration, and we couldn't be happier with the results so far! Every single day has been filled with sonic fireworks, as we experiment with a new sound world, sexy melodies, and rhythms. We've been creating something truly special that we can't wait to share with all of you!"

Classical music has always been an influence — albeit limited — on ACCEPT's Teutonic approach to rock and heavy metal. However, it wasn't until 1997 during a extended hiatus from ACCEPT that Hoffmann finally had the chance to fully explore and fulfill this interest by recording his first astounding solo album "Classical", a record filled with his rock-guitar-driven interpretations of some of classical music's most loved compositions. A follow-up album, "Headbangers Symphony", arrived in July 2016 via Nuclear Blast.

"I have always incorporated classical music in my songwriting with ACCEPT, especially with 'Metal Heart', but I constantly felt there was so much more that I could do and I did not want to overload ACCEPT or force it in any way," Wolf said. "I always knew I could make a whole record of it and that's how the first record 'Classical' was born."

In April 2022, Rahman announced via Instagram that she had been romantically involved with Hoffmann for the previous three years, calling it a "mad, crazy messy, blissful, soaring, heart-breaking heart-healing union and love".

Wolf had previously been married to Gaby Hoffmann, who had served as ACCEPT's longtime manager, designer and lyricist virtually since the band's inception.

In July 2019, it was announced that Gaby was officially retiring, with an official statement on ACCEPT's web site explaining that she was "a bit tired after many years of intense activity, and she needs some rest and time for herself. It's not a farewell," the statement added. "Her heart will still be with us, but she won't engage in professional activities anymore."