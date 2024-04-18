ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN On Producer ANDY SNEAP: 'He's Kind Of A Member Of The Family'

In a new interview with Chris Akin Presents, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann spoke about the band's nearly decade-and-a-half-long working relationship with British producer Andy Sneap, who is also a touring guitarist for JUDAS PRIEST. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "He's kind of a member of the family. He's the go-to guy to give us that sound that we're looking for, to work with us in the way that we're comfortable. And we know each other so well over the years, it's really a fantastic way of working. A lot of times when you have worked with somebody for a long time, you don't really have to express a lot of the whys, and you sort of just do it with a blind understanding of we both understand or everybody understands what we're going for and we're all on the same page. So it makes life quite easy, or work easy."

Asked if Andy offers suggestions for how to tweak the music before it is laid down in the studio or he serves more as a "guide" during the recording process, Wolf said: "I'd say it shifts over time a little bit. I mean, I think we all evolved from when we first started to get… I remember when we first started to work together with Andy, he came from more of a background of thrash and heavier stuff. And we were kind of an almost old-school band that was slightly different because we have songs that are very much melody-based. We have sing-along vocals and backing vocals and we have proper choruses and pre-choruses. And I think now that he's working with other bands along those, or more of those bands, like JUDAS PRIEST and SAXON and all that, he's more adapted to our style of songwriting. And I think he makes suggestions and hints that are more suited to us"

He continued: "The good thing about [Andy], he grew up being an ACCEPT fan. He very much understands what an ACCEPT fan would like because he is one, or he was one. So I really like the fact that he's hasn't changed much over the years. You can still see the sparkle in his eyes when we come up with a cool riff or something really pops and we all go, like, 'Oh, fuck yeah. That's amazing.' That kind of thing. So he's genuine. He's great. I love it."

Due on April 26 via Napalm Records, ACCEPT's new album, "Humanoid", was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Sneap.

Fans can immerse themselves in the upcoming album on an interactive web site, where they can reprogram the robot that is featured on the album cover, and discover different parts of the album in the process. Pre-save "Humanoid" now to gain access to the web site here.

ACCEPT recently announced a massive European headline tour, with more than 20 shows across the continent for autumn 2024. This summer, ACCEPT will also return to some of the world’s most important rock and metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and more, following their South American spring tour.

In February 2022, it was announced that ACCEPT had inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

ACCEPT's latest album, "Too Mean To Die", came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, the aforementioned Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

Mark Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last five studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017) and "Too Mean To Die".